Securonix Expands EMEA Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Regional Market Traction

Following $1B+ Investment and Record Growth on Global Scale, Securonix Invests in Top Regional Talent to Kickstart EMEA Hypergrowth

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced the appointment of Phil Close as Vice President of EMEA Sales and Richard Cassidy as Vice President of Global Technology. The company also added product engineering and marketing leadership, appointing Jessica Patey as Head of EMEA Marketing and Stephen Gailey as Senior Director of Solution Architecture. The investments in senior leadership reflect Securonix’s commitment to aggressively expanding its regional presence and allowing more organizations to effectively secure against advanced threats with the industry’s leading cloud-native security analytics and operations platform.

“EMEA presents a tremendous opportunity for Securonix to expand its global footprint and continue to set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations,” said Andy Vallila, CRO, Securonix. “The region has shown a strong appetite for solutions that provide complete visibility and autonomous detection and response capabilities across complex cloud and distributed environments. We are excited to welcome this talented group to Securonix.”

Securonix offers the leading SaaS-based, multi-tenant security analytics, operations and response platform that provides complete visibility, advanced detection and response, and unlimited scalability. The company’s recent $1B+ investment from Vista Equity Partners allows Securonix to further penetrate key industry verticals and geographies and make significant investments in global talent acquisition. Over the past 12 months, Securonix has grown its EMEA business by more than 50% and looks to further accelerate regional traction with its new hires.

Phil Close joins Securonix as Vice President of EMEA Sales, bringing more than two decades of cybersecurity sales experience with a proven track record in solution selling. Prior to joining Securonix, Close held senior positions at Corelight, Inc., IronNet Cybersecurity, Exabeam and LogRhythm. At Securonix, Close will lead the sales, support, and customer success teams in the EMEA region, helping drive strong top and bottom-line impacts across the organization.

Richard Cassidy joins Securonix as Vice President of Global Technology, bringing more than two decades of experience in the SIEM/UEBA/SOAR and cloud data-security marketplace. Cassidy has forged a position in the industry as a respected thought leader, cybersecurity enthusiast, SecOPs transformation expert, keynote speaker and media contributor at Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for the most respected tech leaders and executives. In his role, Cassidy will spearhead the strategy and execution of enablement across pre and post sales functions, ensuring delivery of world-class customer value to Securonix EMEA customers.

Jessica Patey joins Securonix as Head of EMEA Marketing, bringing more than twenty years of experience working across the IT industry. Stephen Gailey joins Securonix as Senior Director of Solution Architecture and brings extensive experience to the team. Under his leadership as Group Head of Information Security Services at Barclays, Stephen’s team built the largest SIEM in the commercial world.

“Securonix has established itself as a leader in cloud-native security analytics and operations. I look forward to helping bring more access to its cutting edge technology across the EMEA region,” said Cassidy. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to lead these efforts and enable Securonix’s continued growth and success on a worldwide scale,” said Close.

About Securonix



Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Kelly Mitchell



fama PR for Securonix



[email protected]