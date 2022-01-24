Sendoso Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Sendoso named among best workplaces in recognition of outstanding company culture

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, Sendoso was named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Sendoso has made it a priority to foster a positive and encouraging work environment for its employees, understanding the connection between employee and customer satisfaction. Sendoso strives to inspire human connections: from working closely with a customer on a creative campaign idea, collaborating with a team member on a project, or talking with a coworker about their weekend, everything is built around a human connection and being kind to one another.

Some employee benefits Sendoso is proud to provide its team includes generous parental leave, fitness discounts, and even offer team members bi-annual vacation reimbursements. Sendoso also offers frequent team outings to celebrate the team’s success, promotes a dog-friendly office, and provides opportunities to give back to the community through charitable work.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“To be named one of the best places to work by Inc. Magazine is a testament to Sendoso’s commitment to fostering human connections,” said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder of Sendoso. “We believe in providing our employees with an inclusive, supportive, and thoughtful work environment, which we are proud to see recognized today.”

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer's journey. By integrating digital and physical sending strategies, companies can increase the effectiveness of their existing go-to-market programs and improve their relationships with customers. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has a global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

