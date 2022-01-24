Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Barbara D. Gilmore was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For Barbara D. Gilmore 80.3%

Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For Joseph L. Morea 94.4%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as SEVN’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted – For Ratification of Independent Auditors 95.7%

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.



No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

