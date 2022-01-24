Shape Therapeutics to Present Data Highlighting Advances in Its AI-Driven RNA Technology Platforms at the 2022 ASGCT Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shape Therapeutics® Inc. the RNA technology company advancing programmable medicine, today announced new data from its RNAfix®, RNAskipTM and AAVidTM platforms will be presented at the 25th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting on May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

“The data to be presented at ASGCT demonstrates the impact that AI has on the discovery and delivery of the next generation of RNA medicines,” said David J. Huss, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at ShapeTX®. “We are inventing new approaches for machine learning and high-throughput screening on a massive scale to engineer completely novel RNAs that correct mutations, fine-tune gene expression, and modulate protein interactions.”

Dr. Huss added, “We have made significant progress leveraging AI in our AAVid platform to generate and validate best-in-class capsid variants targeting the CNS, muscle, and other tissue types. Collectively, the new data from our technology platforms brings us closer to creating breakthrough therapies for patients suffering from a wide range of diseases.”

The poster presentations are listed below and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website. All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET).

Engineering AAV Capsids with CNS-Targeted Biodistribution from Massively Diverse Libraries Using Machine Learning

Abstract number: 130

Session: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology I

Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (Board No. M-11)

Massively Parallel gRNA Screening and Machine Learning to Enable Efficient and Selective RNA Editing with Endogenous ADAR

Abstract number: 584

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (Board No. Tu-89)

Combining Rational Engineering with High Throughput Screening of Suppressor tRNAs to Enable Translational Readthrough of Premature Termination Codons

Abstract number: 570

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (Board No. Tu-75)

