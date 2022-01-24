Shapeways Enhances Executive Team With the Addition of Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced the appointment of Andrew Nied as chief operating officer of the Company, effective May 16, 2022. In this role, Nied reports to Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer, Greg Kress, and is responsible for overseeing Shapeways’ operations and growth initiatives.

“We are very excited to welcome Andy to our team. He is a proven leader with extensive experience in operations, supply chain and logistics,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “He brings an entrepreneurial spirit, backed by a proven track record of rapidly expanding and scaling global print businesses. Throughout his career he has built high performing teams, processes, and products while establishing structure and processes for future growth and needs. He has relevant skills and experience across all areas of operations, including leading businesses through massive growth in revenue, headcount, and footprint through creative strategies and implementing accountability. We are confident that Andy will be a valuable complement to our management team as we execute on our opportunity to capture and expand market share using our highly scalable digital manufacturing platform and software.”

“I am truly energized about the opportunity I see with Shapeways,” said Nied. “We have a tremendous product offering aimed at a growth market as we are increasingly seeing the shift towards the digitization of manufacturing. I look forward to working with the talented Shapeways team to advancing our strategy, and execute on our core competency of delivering low-volume, high-mix production at scale.”

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Nied served as chief supply chain officer of Gooten, a print on demand platform, from September 2020 to May 2022. Previously, Mr. Nied served as senior executive director, business services and community relations at Bucknell University, from September 2020 to September 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Nied was chief supply chain officer at Mimeo, a print on demand and digital distribution company, from September 2016 to August 2019, and served in various finance and operations roles at Mimeo from 2000 to 2016. Mr. Nied is trained in Lean Six Sigma (Green Belt) and holds a B.S. in finance from the Lehigh University College of Business.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and approximately 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

