SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Labaton Sucharow Notifies Upstart Holdings Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST).

According to a filed complaint, Upstart, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing a negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 12, 2022.

