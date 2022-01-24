Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Open Automate 2022 in Detroit Next Monday

John to share unique goal-setting and achievement strategies, followed by keynotes from General Motors, Boston Dynamics, and work strategist Rachele Focardi, with a “Big Tech” panel keynote on AI and manufacturing

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–Daymond John, the star of ABC’s “Shark Tank“ and founder and CEO of American hip hop apparel company FUBU, will share tips to success in business and life as the first keynote speaker at Automate 2022 in Detroit this June. His presentation, “Daymond John’s 5 Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success in Business and Life,” will highlight his unique goal setting and achievement strategies to help empower attendees to make positive changes in every aspect of their lives. Automate is North America’s largest automation tradeshow, running June 6-9 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Registration is free.

John’s keynote is June 6 at 8:45 a.m. Additional featured keynotes include:

General Motor’s Douglas Stanguini, “Smart Manufacturing Excellence as a Competitive Advantage” (June 7, 8:45 a.m.)

Boston Dynamics founder/CEO Marc Raibert, “Legged Robots: Today, Tomorrow and the Future (June 8, 8:45 a.m.)

A “Big Tech” panel keynote: “How Artificial Intelligence is Powering the Next Wave of Manufacturing, featuring AWS, Accenture, NVIDIA, General Motors (June 8, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Future work strategist Rachele Focardi, “ Future of Work: The Multigenerational Post-Covid Workplace (June 9, 8:45 a.m.)

“Every keynote speaker and industry leader presenting at Automate brings unique insights that will empower attendees to advance their own careers while taking their businesses to the next level,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, the organizer of the event.

“Whether you’re a small business owner looking to automate for the first time or the plant manager for a Fortune 500 enterprise ready to find the next innovation that will help you overcome labor shortages or decreasing productivity hitting everyone lately, we have no doubt you’ll find something to help reach your professional and personal goals during these sessions.”

Dozens of Industry Innovators Set to Present at Automate’s Conference

Automate returns to Detroit after two decades in Chicago. Held at the city’s Huntington Place Center, the event offers more than 550 exhibitors showcasing the latest in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), motion control, and smart automation.

Alongside the keynotes and panels associated with the trade show, Automate hosts a four-day educational conference (admission fee required). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with over 100 industry experts on industrial robotics, collaborative robotics (cobots), autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), AI, machine and computer vision solutions, and motion control technologies—along with the latest innovations on automation applications.

Sessions include business-focused topics such as “Why Automate? Manufacturing Consideration in Today’s ‘New Normal,’” “Getting Started with Robotics” and “Connecting Automation to Business Challenges” as well as more technical sessions like:

AI in Machine Vision Inspection Applications

The Role of Simulation in Automation

Top 5 Trends in the AMR market in the upcoming years

How to unleash the power of Digital Manufacturing while upholding the integrity of robotic safety

Using Predictive Technologies in Your Operations

Advances in Robotic Grasping & Picking

Explore the Automate conference agenda here. The conference also includes sessions specifically designed for achieving Certified Vision Professional (CVP) and Certified Motion Control Professional certifications, programs to help strengthen knowledge and stand out in the industry with specialized and technical expertise.

Reminders:

Register for Automate 2022 at https://www.automateshow.com.

