Shaw Marks Shaw Charity Classic 10th anniversary With $1 Million to Support 260 Kids and Youth Charities in Alberta

Shaw’s donation will help support charities through the PGA TOUR Champions tournament’s charitable giving platform, Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink

Shaw also matching donations made through Chip in for Kids text-to-donate initiative

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is kicking off the 10th anniversary of the Shaw Charity Classic with a $1 million donation to the tournament’s charitable platform.

The $1 million donation will support 260 charities in Alberta through Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, helping to create a lasting and life-changing impact on hundreds of thousands of kids and their families.

“As we look back on the past decade, it is humbling and inspiring to see the impact the Shaw Charity Classic has had on the lives of children and families over the years,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “There is now a generation of kids from Calgary and across Alberta who have grown up with the backdrop of the Shaw Charity Classic supporting the charities and community organizations that are close to them. These organizations have come to rely on the funds raised through our tournament, and this donation will help ensure that even more kids and more families get the support and resources they need for years to come.”

In its first nine years, the PGA TOUR Champions’ only Canadian stop has raised over $76 million for over 230 children and youth charities in Alberta, smashing charitable giving records nearly every year since its inception.

To support this legacy of giving, Shaw is bringing back its text-to-donate initiative, Chip in for Kids, which allows all Canadians to make a $10 donation to the participating charity of their choice by texting a unique code to 30333. Shaw will match every donation made through the campaign, up to a total of $150,000.

Each donation made directly to a participating charity by Aug. 31 will also be matched by the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation – meaning a $10 donation has the potential to grow into $30. A full list of participating charities and their specific text-to-donate codes can be found at shaw.ca/scc. Standard message and data rates may apply.

“During the pandemic, we built Shaw Chip in for Kids to be a platform to continue supporting the charitable organizations that needed it more than ever,” Mr. Shaw said. “With the tournament only a couple months away, we want to ensure Canadians have every opportunity to show their support for the organizations that continue to make our communities better for everyone.”

The Shaw Charity Classic returns to Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary August 1-7. For additional information on the Shaw Charity Classic and Chip in for Kids, please visit shaw.ca/scc.

