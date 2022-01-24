SirionLabs Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP

SirionLabs’ certified integration with SAP cloud solutions streamlines CLM workflows and reduces implementation time for SAP Cloud customers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that its SirionOne platform has achieved SAP Ariba certification for integration with SAP’s cloud solutions from the SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC). The integration enables new levels of contract intelligence for customers across legal, procurement, and sales teams by plugging into SAP Ariba and unlocking access to business-critical information in real-time from within enterprise applications.

With this certification, SAP customers who use SirionOne cut implementation times, lower integration costs, and have full compatibility between the solutions. It provides enterprises with seamless experiences by automating workflows such as the procure-to-pay cycle, purchase order (PO) creation, payments approvals, and spend analytics.

“With this strategic integration, SAP customers can easily manage and optimize end-to-end processes such as sourcing, contracting and spending analysis,” said Puneet Bhakri, SVP of Global Alliances & Partnerships at SirionLabs. “SirionLabs’ interoperability with SAP cloud solutions allows even more enterprises to automate how they develop, manage, and measure contract performance across their organizations.”

The SirionOne integration with SAP Ariba empowers customers with the following buy-side and sell-side contracting capabilities:

Simply create purchase orders, requisitions and invoices from SAP Ariba data

Access deep supplier data to drive contract creation and management

Identify and track obligations and risk elements from SAP Ariba data

Create reports directly from SAP Ariba data

The AI-led SirionOne platform enables organizations to meet today’s evolving contract management needs by offering a streamlined CLM interface and functionality across the complete lifecycle of a contract – from contract authoring and negotiation to contract analytics and post-signature performance management. It has been recognized as an industry leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management and the 2021 IDC MarketScape for CLM.

SirionOne can be connected to SAP Ariba using standard integration technologies or by running as an add-on. To learn more about the SirionLabs SAP cloud integration, visit the SAP Certified Solution Directory or visit sirionlabs.com.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 250 leading organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

