Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results; Declares a Second Quarter Base Dividend Per Share of $0.41 and a First Quarter Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.04

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please view a printable version of the 2022 First Quarter Results.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 350 team members including over 180 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

