SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Acquires Self Storage Facility in the Jacksonville, FL Metropolitan Area

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, today announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in the Jacksonville, FL market. This is SmartStop’s 170th owned or managed operating facility in North America.

The facility is located at 124 St Johns Commons Road in St Johns, Florida, an affluent suburban neighborhood south of downtown Jacksonville. This prime location has visibility from the heavily-trafficked Highway 210, and serves the communities of Sampson, Nocatee, Sawgrass and Palm Valley. The facility was constructed in 2017 and features a standalone 3-story building. The property’s 480 units are 100% climate controlled and span across approximately 55,400 square feet. Additionally, the property offers amenities including a gated drive-in loading area, state-of-the-art security systems, keypad access and large truck accessibility.

“This asset is located in an affluent submarket within the Jacksonville market,” said H. Michael Schwartz, CEO and Chairman of SmartStop. “This high quality property is a great addition to the SmartStop portfolio, and represents our 170th owned or managed SmartStop storage facility.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 420 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of May 17, 2022, SmartStop has an owned and managed portfolio of 170 properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada, comprising approximately 115,900 units and 13.2 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 19 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 16,200 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts

David Corak

VP of Corporate Finance



SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.



949-542-3331



[email protected]