SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

“We posted another quarter of double-digit same-store revenue and NOI growth, at 18.4% and 25.7% respectively,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. “This organic growth coupled with our disciplined investment strategy, led to year-over-year growth of FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit – diluted of approximately 113% in the quarter. On the external growth front, we continue to find accretive acquisitions, acquiring one property in Chicago during the quarter and another in Sacramento subsequent to quarter end.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $0.2 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $13.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (basic and diluted) was $0.00, an improvement of $0.22 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $45.0 million, an increase of approximately $14.0 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership (“OP”) unit holders), was approximately $16.2 million, an increase of approximately $10.4 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.17, an increase of $0.09 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 18.4%, 3.7% and 25.7%, respectively compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store average physical occupancy increased by 1.9% to 95.1% compared to 93.2% during the same period in 2021.

Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $17.77, an increase of approximately 16.6% when compared to the same period in 2021.

External Growth

In February of 2022, SmartStop announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Algonquin, IL. The property’s 900 units span across approximately 114,000 square feet, and offer customers a blend of interior, climate controlled and non-climate, drive-up product. The facility is located in a dense and high-end suburban pocket of Chicago. This is SmartStop’s sixth owned or managed location in the Chicago market.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Sacramento, CA. The facility is located at 3970 Pell Circle, Sacramento, CA, with visibility from I-80. The property’s 860 storage units encompass approximately 79,800 square feet and are 100% climate controlled. The facility also offers over 60 spaces for boat and RV storage. This is SmartStop’s 30th owned or managed location in California and 168th in North America.

Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. Merger

During the quarter, SmartStop and Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. (“SSGT II”), a private REIT sponsored by an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction in which SSGT II will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of SmartStop. Per the merger agreement, SmartStop will acquire all of the real estate owned by SSGT II, consisting of 10 wholly-owned operating self storage facilities located across seven states, and a 50% interest in three unconsolidated real estate ventures with unaffiliated third parties consisting of one operating property and two properties in various stages of development. The total SSGT II operating portfolio, including the operating joint venture property, currently represents approximately 8,500 self storage units and 900,000 net rentable square feet. Additionally, SmartStop will obtain SSGT II’s rights to acquire a property located in Southern California.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, SSGT II stockholders will receive 0.9118 shares of SmartStop Class A common stock for each share of SSGT II common stock they own. This exchange ratio represents an increase of 37 percent above SSGT II’s most recent offering price, when using SmartStop’s most recent estimated NAV of $15.08 per share as of June 30, 2021. The transaction values SSGT II’s real estate assets at approximately $280 million, based on September 30, 2021 share counts and debt principal balances outstanding, and using the agreed exchange ratio and SmartStop’s estimated NAV per share of $15.08. The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2022.

Capital Markets Activity

Subsequent to quarter end, SmartStop announced that it has been assigned an investment grade credit rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (“KBRA”) of BBB- with a Stable Outlook. In connection with the rating announcement, SmartStop announced that its operating partnership has issued $150 million of 4.530% senior notes due April 2032 (the “Notes”).

Declared Distributions

On March 25, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of April 2022 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on SmartStop’s books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on April 1, 2022 and ending April 30, 2022. On April 26, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of May 2022 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on May 1, 2022 and ending May 31, 2022. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,



2022



(Unaudited) December 31,



2021 ASSETS Real estate facilities: Land $ 398,677,525 $ 397,508,081 Buildings 1,137,375,132 1,117,204,944 Site improvements 80,019,145 78,910,603 1,616,071,802 1,593,623,628 Accumulated depreciation (167,156,756 ) (155,926,875 ) 1,448,915,046 1,437,696,753 Construction in process 2,016,833 1,799,004 Real estate facilities, net 1,450,931,879 1,439,495,757 Cash and cash equivalents 36,225,933 37,254,226 Restricted cash 7,265,835 7,432,135 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 19,185,517 18,943,284 Investments in and advances to Managed REITs 13,632,661 12,404,380 Other assets, net 15,865,205 15,423,508 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 11,344,310 14,337,820 Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization 16,017,647 16,052,941 Goodwill 53,643,331 53,643,331 Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization 2,933,126 3,305,394 Total assets $ 1,627,045,444 $ 1,618,292,776 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt, net $ 892,618,376 $ 873,866,855 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,979,883 22,693,941 Due to affiliates 439,501 584,291 Distributions payable 8,376,529 8,360,420 Contingent earnout 15,000,000 30,000,000 Deferred tax liabilities 8,070,650 7,719,098 Total liabilities 943,484,939 943,224,605 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable common stock 76,578,073 71,334,675 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized;



200,000 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and



December 31, 2021, respectively, with aggregate liquidation preferences of



$203,082,192 and $203,150,685 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,



respectively 196,356,107 196,356,107 Equity: SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares



authorized; 77,301,971 and 77,057,743 shares issued and



outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 77,302 77,058 Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares



authorized; 8,085,550 and 8,056,198 shares issued and



outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 8,085 8,056 Additional paid-in capital 725,014,340 724,739,872 Distributions (223,391,769 ) (210,964,464 ) Accumulated deficit (171,063,030 ) (170,846,475 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 264,255 (279,975 ) Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity 330,909,183 342,734,072 Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership 79,657,398 64,632,417 Other noncontrolling interests 59,744 10,900 Total noncontrolling interests 79,717,142 64,643,317 Total equity 410,626,325 407,377,389 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,627,045,444 $ 1,618,292,776

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Self storage rental revenue $ 43,056,872 $ 29,503,442 Ancillary operating revenue 1,974,320 1,557,430 Managed REIT Platform revenue 1,809,096 2,287,740 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,143,573 1,216,043 Total revenues 47,983,861 34,564,655 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 13,105,325 10,343,281 Managed REIT Platform expenses 389,265 319,890 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,143,573 1,216,043 General and administrative 5,837,647 4,752,989 Depreciation 11,107,986 8,543,927 Intangible amortization expense 3,900,884 1,259,547 Acquisition expenses 417,774 305,650 Contingent earnout adjustment 513,821 2,119,744 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting



relationships upon acquisition of control — 8,389,573 Total operating expenses 36,416,275 37,250,644 Income (loss) from operations 11,567,586 (2,685,989 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,575,784 ) (8,616,071 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,444,788 ) Other, net (722,343 ) 1,443,382 Net income (loss) 3,269,459 (12,303,466 ) Net (income) loss attributable to



noncontrolling interests (403,822 ) 1,476,994 Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders (3,082,192 ) (3,082,192 ) Net loss attributable to SmartStop Self Storage



REIT, Inc. common stockholders $ (216,555 ) $ (13,908,664 ) Net loss per Class A share – basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) Net loss per Class T share – basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic and diluted 76,946,796 56,398,876 Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic and diluted 8,070,949 7,927,821

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED Three Months



Ended



March 31, 2022 Three Months



Ended



March 31, 2021 Net loss (attributable to common stockholders) $ (216,555 ) $ (13,908,664 ) Add: Depreciation of real estate 10,862,117 8,377,485 Amortization of real estate related intangible assets 3,660,083 562,085 Depreciation and amortization of real estate and



intangible assets from unconsolidated entities 300,013 34,074 Deduct: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (6) (1,599,064 ) (1,118,036 ) FFO (attributable to common stockholders) 13,006,594 (6,053,056 ) Other Adjustments: Intangible amortization expense – contracts (1) 240,801 697,462 Acquisition expenses (2) 417,774 305,650 Acquisition expenses and foreign currency



(gains) losses, net from unconsolidated



entities 20,496 — Contingent earnout adjustment (3) 513,821 2,119,744 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting



relationships upon acquisition of control — 8,389,573 Accretion of fair market value of secured debt (34,642 ) (31,866 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt (4) — 2,444,788 Foreign currency and interest rate derivative losses, net (5) (175,532 ) 217,998 Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities (1) 241,588 (1,872,866 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (6) (131,971 ) (1,433,296 ) FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 14,098,929 $ 4,784,131

(1) These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities. (2) This represents acquisition expenses associated with investments in real estate that were incurred prior to the acquisitions becoming probable and therefore not capitalized in accordance with SmartStop’s capitalization policy. (3) The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value during the period of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the self administration transaction. (4) The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred. (5) This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for SmartStop’s derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to SmartStop’s foreign equity investments not classified as long term. (6) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to SmartStop’s non-controlling interests.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARES AND OP UNITS OUTSTANDING – DILUTED The following is a reconciliation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders), to FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders), for each of the periods presented below: Three Months



Ended



March 31, 2022 Three Months



Ended



March 31, 2021 FFO (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation: FFO (attributable to common stockholders) $ 13,006,594 $ (6,053,056 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 403,822 (1,476,994 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests(1) 1,599,064 1,118,036 FFO (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) $ 15,009,480 $ (6,412,014 ) FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation: FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 14,098,929 $ 4,784,131 Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 403,822 (1,476,994 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests(1) 1,731,035 2,551,332 FFO, adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) $ 16,233,786 $ 5,858,469 Weighted average Class A & T shares outstanding 85,017,745 64,326,697 Weighted average OP units outstanding 10,416,211 9,248,375 Weighted average other dilutive securities 430,799 159,700 Weighted average shares & OP units outstanding – diluted(2) 95,864,755 73,734,772 FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit outstanding – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.08

(1) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our non-controlling interests. (2) Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect on FFO and FFO, as adjusted of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units), and is calculated using the two-class, treasury stock or if-converted method, as applicable. The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive to FFO and FFO, as adjusted. This excludes Class A-2 OP Units, the conversion of which is contingent on growth in assets under management or other contingent events before being converted to a class of OP Units equivalent to a common share.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS



(Unaudited)

Same-Store Facility Results – Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2021, excluding three lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2021) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

Same-Store Facilities Non Same-Store Facilities Total 2022 2021 %



Change 2022 2021(6) %



Change 2022 2021 %



Change Revenue (1) $ 33,324,465 $ 28,155,999 18.4 % $ 9,952,229 $ 1,568,105 N/M $ 43,276,694 $ 29,724,104 45.6 % Property operating



expenses (2) 9,767,729 9,418,146 3.7 % 3,337,596 925,135 N/M 13,105,325 10,343,281 26.7 % Net operating



income $ 23,556,736 $ 18,737,853 25.7 % $ 6,614,633 $ 642,970 N/M $ 30,171,369 $ 19,380,823 55.7 % Number of



facilities 109 109 31 28 140 137 Rentable square



feet (3) 8,034,200 8,034,200 2,660,500 2,393,600 10,694,700 10,427,800 Average physical



occupancy (4) 95.1 % 93.2 % 93.6 % 68.6 % 94.7 % 92.5 % Annualized rent



per occupied



square foot (5) $ 17.77 $ 15.24 N/M N/M $ 17.54 $ 15.13

N/M Not meaningful (1) Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue. (2) Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses. (3) Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 948,000 square feet and 920,000 square feet as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 680,000 square feet. (4) Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period. (5) Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot. (6) Included in the non same-store data is a self storage facility consisting of approximately 84,000 square feet owned by SST VI OP, which was consolidated by SmartStop from March 10, 2021 until May 1, 2021.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) as presented on SmartStop’s consolidated statements of operations to net operating income, as stated above, for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 3,269,459 $ (12,303,466 ) Adjusted to exclude: Tenant Protection Program revenue(1) (1,754,498 ) (1,336,768 ) Managed REIT Platform revenue (1,809,096 ) (2,287,740 ) Managed REIT Platform expenses 389,265 319,890 General and administrative 5,837,647 4,752,989 Depreciation 11,107,986 8,543,927 Intangible amortization expense 3,900,884 1,259,547 Acquisition expenses 417,774 305,650 Contingent earnout adjustment 513,821 2,119,744 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting



relationships upon acquisition of control — 8,389,573 Interest expense 7,575,784 8,616,071 Net loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,444,788 Other, net 722,343 (1,443,382 ) Net operating income $ 30,171,369 $ 19,380,823

(1) Approximately $1.3 million of Tenant Protection Program revenue was earned at same-store facilities during the three months ended March 31, 2022, with the remaining approximately $0.4 million earned at non same-store facilities.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING NOI, FFO, and FFO, as adjusted

Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure that SmartStop defines as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from properties, excluding tenant protection plan revenue, before corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses and other non-property related expenses. SmartStop believes that NOI is useful for investors as it provides a measure of the operating performance of its operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with the ongoing operation of the properties. Additionally, SmartStop believes that NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. However, SmartStop’s use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and FFO, as Adjusted

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a non-GAAP financial metric promulgated by NAREIT that SmartStop believes is an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect operating performance. SmartStop defines FFO consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, or the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property and real estate related asset impairment write downs, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Additionally, gains and losses from change in control are excluded from the determination of FFO. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. SmartStop’s FFO calculation complies with NAREIT’s policy described above.

FFO, as Adjusted

SmartStop uses FFO, as adjusted, as an additional non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate their operating performance. FFO, as adjusted, provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management. In addition, FFO, as adjusted, is a measure used among SmartStop’s peer group, which includes publicly traded REITs. Further, SmartStop believes FFO, as adjusted, is useful in comparing the sustainability of their operating performance with the sustainability of the operating performance of other real estate companies.

In determining FFO, as adjusted, SmartStop makes further adjustments to the NAREIT computation of FFO to exclude the effects of non-real estate related asset impairments and intangible amortization, acquisition related costs, other write-offs incurred in connection with acquisitions, contingent earnout expenses, accretion of fair value of debt adjustments, gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, adjustments of deferred tax liabilities, realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign exchange transactions, and gains/losses on foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives not designated for hedge accounting, which SmartStop believes are not indicative of their overall long-term operating performance.

