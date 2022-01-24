Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Product revenue of $394.4 million in the first quarter, representing 84% year-over-year growth

Remaining performance obligations of $2.6 billion, representing 82% year-over-year growth

6,322 total customers

Net revenue retention rate of 174%

206 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million

Revenue for the quarter was $422.4 million, representing 85% year-over-year growth. Product revenue for the quarter was $394.4 million, representing 84% year-over-year growth. Remaining performance obligations were $2.6 billion, representing 82% year-over-year growth. Net revenue retention rate was 174% as of April 30, 2022. The company now has 6,322 total customers and 206 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million. See the section titled “Key Business Metrics” for definitions of product revenue, remaining performance obligations, net revenue retention rate, total customers, and customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

“During Q1, product revenue grew 84% year-on-year to $394 million dollars. We closed the quarter with a record $181 million of non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, pairing high growth with improving unit economics and operational efficiency,” said Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO, Snowflake. “Snowflake’s strategic focus is to enable every single workload type that needs access to data.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023:

First Quarter Fiscal 2023



GAAP Results First Quarter Fiscal 2023



Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount



(millions) Year/Year



Growth Product revenue $394.4 84% Amount



(millions) Margin Amount



(millions) Margin Product gross profit $283.0 72% $296.7 75% Operating income (loss) ($188.8) (45%) $1.7 —% Net cash provided by operating activities $184.6 Free cash flow $172.4 41% Adjusted free cash flow $181.4 43%

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Note: Fiscal year ends January 31. Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook:

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023



GAAP Guidance Second Quarter Fiscal 2023



Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



(millions) Year/Year



Growth Product revenue $435 – $440 71 – 73% Margin Operating loss (2%) Amount



(millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted(2) 358

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) We may have a non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As a result, we are presenting the weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted in the non-GAAP column of the table above, giving effect to all dilutive securities (stock options, restricted stock units, and employee stock purchase rights under our 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan). These dilutive securities would be excluded from the weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted if we are in a non-GAAP net loss position.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year fiscal 2023:

Full-Year Fiscal 2023



GAAP Guidance Full-Year Fiscal 2023



Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



(millions) Year/Year



Growth Product revenue $1,885 – $1,900 65 – 67% Margin Product gross profit 74.5% Operating income 1% Adjusted free cash flow 16% Amount



(millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted(2) 358

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) We may have a non-GAAP net income for full-year fiscal 2023. As a result, we are presenting the weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted in the non-GAAP column of the table above, giving effect to all dilutive securities (stock options, restricted stock units, and employee stock purchase rights under our 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan). These dilutive securities would be excluded from the weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted if we are in a non-GAAP net loss position.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release. Our fiscal year ends January 31, and numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call today, beginning at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on May 25, 2022. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (Passcode: 167617), or if outside the United States, by dialing (929) 526-1599 (Passcode: 167617).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at https://investors.snowflake.com.

Statement Regarding Use of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Product gross profit, Operating income (loss), and Net income (loss). Our non-GAAP product gross profit, operating income (loss), and net income (loss) measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangibles, expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.



Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Cash outflows for employee payroll tax items related to the net share settlement of equity awards are included in cash flow for financing activities and, as a result, do not have an effect on the calculation of free cash flow. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they are indicators of the strength and performance of our core business operations.



Adjusted free cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow plus (minus) net cash paid (received) on employer and employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions. Employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are generally pass-through transactions that are expected to have a net zero impact on free cash flow over time, but that may impact free cash flow in any given fiscal quarter due to differences between the time that we receive funds from our employees and the time we remit those funds to applicable tax authorities. We believe that excluding the effects of these payroll tax-related items will enhance stockholders’ ability to evaluate our free cash flow performance, including on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they are indicators of the strength and performance of our core business operations.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We monitor our key business metrics, including (i) free cash flow starting with the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022, and (ii) the other metrics set forth below to help us evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for the definition of free cash flow. The calculation of our key business metrics may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies, securities analysts, or investors.

Product Revenue. Product revenue is a key metric for us because we recognize revenue based on platform consumption, which is inherently variable at our customers’ discretion, and not based on the amount and duration of contract terms. Product revenue is primarily derived from the consumption of compute, storage, and data transfer resources, which are consumed by customers on our platform as a single, integrated offering. Customers have the flexibility to consume more than their contracted capacity during the contract term and may have the ability to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal. Our consumption-based business model distinguishes us from subscription-based software companies that generally recognize revenue ratably over the contract term and may not permit rollover. Because customers have flexibility in the timing of their consumption, which can exceed their contracted capacity or extend beyond the original contract term in many cases, the amount of product revenue recognized in a given period is an important indicator of customer satisfaction and the value derived from our platform. Product revenue excludes our professional services and other revenue.



Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including (i) deferred revenue, and (ii) non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes performance obligations from on-demand arrangements and certain time and materials contracts that are billed in arrears. Portions of RPO that are not yet invoiced and are denominated in foreign currencies are revalued into USD each period based on the applicable period-end exchange rates. RPO is not necessarily indicative of future product revenue growth because it does not account for the timing of customers’ consumption or their consumption of more than their contracted capacity. Moreover, RPO is influenced by a number of factors, including the timing of renewals, the timing of purchases of additional capacity, average contract terms, seasonality, and the extent to which customers are permitted to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal.



Total Customers. We count the total number of customers at the end of each period. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat each customer account, including accounts for end-customers under a reseller arrangement, that has at least one corresponding capacity contract as a unique customer, and a single organization with multiple divisions, segments, or subsidiaries may be counted as multiple customers. For purposes of determining our customer count, we do not include customers that consume our platform only under on-demand arrangements. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our total customer count for historical periods reflecting these adjustments.



Net Revenue Retention Rate. To calculate net revenue retention rate, we first specify a measurement period consisting of the trailing two years from our current period end. Next, we define as our measurement cohort the population of customers under capacity contracts that used our platform at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period. Starting with the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, the cohorts used to calculate net revenue retention rate include end-customers under a reseller arrangement. We then calculate our net revenue retention rate as the quotient obtained by dividing our product revenue from this cohort in the second year of the measurement period by our product revenue from this cohort in the first year of the measurement period. Any customer in the cohort that did not use our platform in the second year remains in the calculation and contributes zero product revenue in the second year. Our net revenue retention rate is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our net revenue retention rate for historical periods reflecting these adjustments. Since we will continue to attribute the historical product revenue to the consolidated contract, consolidation of capacity contracts within a customer’s organization typically will not impact our net revenue retention rate unless one of those customers was not a customer at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period.



Customers with Trailing 12-Month Product Revenue Greater than $1 Million. To calculate the number of customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, we count the number of customers under capacity arrangements that contributed more than $1 million in product revenue in the trailing 12 months. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our customer count for historical periods reflecting these adjustments.

Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section titled “Financial Outlook.” The forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying oral presentation are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, general market and business conditions, downturns, or uncertainty, the effects of the recent and developing armed conflict in Ukraine on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Data Cloud, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About Snowflake



Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 422,371 $ 228,914 Cost of revenue 147,930 97,346 Gross profit 274,441 131,568 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 243,912 166,804 Research and development 150,798 109,796 General and administrative 68,497 60,563 Total operating expenses 463,207 337,163 Operating loss (188,766 ) (205,595 ) Interest income 4,759 2,612 Other expense, net (8,481 ) (488 ) Loss before income taxes (192,488 ) (203,471 ) Benefit from income taxes (26,694 ) (251 ) Net loss $ (165,794 ) $ (203,220 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 314,361 291,386

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,063,401 $ 1,085,729 Short-term investments 2,751,679 2,766,364 Accounts receivable, net 277,559 545,629 Deferred commissions, current 53,943 51,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195,151 149,523 Total current assets 4,341,733 4,598,643 Long-term investments 1,212,378 1,256,207 Property and equipment, net 118,611 105,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets 188,946 190,356 Goodwill 502,614 8,449 Intangible assets, net 181,851 37,141 Deferred commissions, non-current 124,340 124,517 Other assets 352,226 329,306 Total assets $ 7,022,699 $ 6,649,698 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,442 $ 13,441 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 185,281 200,664 Operating lease liabilities, current 27,298 25,101 Deferred revenue, current 1,132,697 1,157,887 Total current liabilities 1,363,718 1,397,093 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 179,251 181,196 Deferred revenue, non-current 10,434 11,180 Other liabilities 11,302 11,184 Stockholders’ equity 5,457,994 5,049,045 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,022,699 $ 6,649,698

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (165,794 ) $ (203,220 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,941 4,684 Non-cash operating lease costs 10,091 8,509 Amortization of deferred commissions 13,201 8,316 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 172,493 151,014 Net amortization of premiums on investments 8,198 13,019 Net unrealized losses on strategic investments in marketable equity securities 8,859 — Deferred income tax (26,664 ) — Other 1,761 1,214 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of a business combination: Accounts receivable 266,656 127,179 Deferred commissions (16,718 ) (14,749 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (57,535 ) (54,357 ) Accounts payable 4,158 (1,245 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (14,217 ) (6,567 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,376 ) (7,833 ) Deferred revenue (21,441 ) (4,110 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 184,613 21,854 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,413 ) (6,430 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (4,804 ) (2,480 ) Cash paid for a business combination, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (177,925 ) — Purchases of intangible assets — (10,460 ) Purchases of investments (897,291 ) (1,145,670 ) Sales of investments 10,974 384,383 Maturities and redemptions of investments 886,667 516,588 Net cash used in investing activities (189,792 ) (264,069 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,276 41,402 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 26,094 26,398 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (53,216 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,846 ) 67,800 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,098 ) 19 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (22,123 ) (174,396 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 1,102,534 835,193 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 1,080,411 $ 660,797

