Software Sales Through North American Distributors Saw a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5% from 2018 to 2021; Year-Over-Year Growth in Q1 2022 Was an Impressive 14%, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GTDC–New results reported by members of the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) show that software sales continue to grow, and the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) was particularly strong with March 2022 software sales totaling more than $1.4 billion. This was the largest single month for software sales in the last four years, outside of the typical December peak, according to the North America Monthly Distribution Tracker from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Autodesk was one of the top brands in 1Q22 with strong sales of its Engineering Applications software, which led to the company’s year-over-year growth of 38% in the quarter. Palo Alto Networks also stands out as a leader in the Security Software market with 68% year-over-year revenue growth. And IBM maintained a substantial share of overall software sales across a wide portfolio of markets in 1Q22, posting a year-over-year growth rate of 5% in the quarter.

A graphic illustrating North America software sales through tier one distribution channels for 2018-2021, and comparing 1Q21 and 1Q22, is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC is pleased to announce that the North America Monthly and Weekly Distribution Trackers will now provide the ability to analyze software sell through data in the same detailed taxonomy that drives IDC’s Semiannual Software Tracker. This functional market segmentation will allow for timely analysis of high growth markets such as Security Software, Storage Software, and Engineering Applications.

IDC’s North America Distribution Trackers are built on the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and provides the industry’s most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America for more than 1,700 brands over several years. This data is mapped to IDC’s taxonomy with nearly 200 categories organized into 14 distinct product groups with detailed product attributes across categories.

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size and segmentation, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, monthly, and weekly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

