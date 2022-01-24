Spexis to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place May 23-26, 2022, in Miami Beach, FL, USA and virtually. Jeff Wager, CEO of Spexis, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The in-person presentation will be on Tuesday, May 24th at 3 PM EDT. Conference details will be available on the Spexis website in the Investor Relations section here.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:        

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
[email protected]

Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
[email protected]
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

 For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
[email protected]

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
[email protected]
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

About Spexis
Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. The current pipeline of the company is a combination of two legacy companies, Polyphor AG and EnBiotix, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) which merged in December 2021. The combined company has been renamed to Spexis AG and is trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol SIX:SPEX. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis’ results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

