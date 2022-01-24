Sprinklr Creates the Next Generation Contact Center, Powered by Twilio Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CUSTOMEREXPERIENCE—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a new partnership with Twilio, (NYSE:TWLO) (LTSE:NYSE) the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands. By integrating Twilio voice and SMS technology with Sprinklr Modern Care, Sprinklr customers can now create the next generation of contact center – a comprehensive, cloud-based platform for true omnichannel customer care.

Modern enterprises understand the need to unify contact center, customer care, and customer experience functions. Twilio provides best-in-class communications platform as a service (CPaaS) infrastructure, while Sprinklr Modern Care delivers an out-of-the-box, AI-powered contact center as a service (CCaaS) application layer built on the world’s only Unified-CXM platform.

“I thought that it would be necessary to bring together a lot of technology and personnel to realize such a wide range of communication activities,” said Yoshiaki Inoue, Chief of Honda ON. “But after just one conversation with Sprinklr, we realized we could leverage Sprinklr as a one-stop, unified technology solution for all of Honda ON’s customer experience management needs. Our goal is to connect authentically with this new generation of car buyers. This means we listen to the voices of people in the world and proactively engage in relevant conversations. Having a single workflow across channels — from phone to social media to live chat, chat bot, and voice — enables a true omnichannel contact center.”

“Delivering personalized customer engagement at scale is one of the most demanding challenges facing today’s businesses,” said Matt Rogers, Vice President of Market Development at Twilio. “Twilio’s voice and SMS capabilities enable organizations to build customized experiences and seamless conversations over trusted and preferred channels. With Twilio’s partnership with Sprinklr Modern Care, businesses can drive stronger customer satisfaction by delivering personalized customer experiences at scale and at every step of the journey.”

The integration of Twilio’s technology within Sprinklr Modern Care enables customers to achieve new successes. For Sprinklr customers like Honda ON, they can expand the usage of their Sprinklr Modern Care Platform to include voice, reduce costs, and improve customer experience.

“The world is ready for a new generation of contact center. Customers expect digital-first, but expect to connect with someone live when needed, demanding a seamless experience across every channel they choose,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Partnerships are powerful when they’re built on a shared belief that nothing is more important than customer experiences. With leading infrastructure from Twilio and the application layer from Sprinklr, we offer digital-first care that will help improve satisfaction, limit risk, and reduce cost. Together we’ll help companies on their journey from being brand centric to customer centric organizations.”

Powered by the most advanced, proprietary AI engine for the enterprise, Sprinklr Modern Care analyzes billions of conversations across 30+ digital channels like social, messaging, in-app, live chat, and email – and now voice. Customers can integrate their contact center operations with digital care to engage on the channels customers prefer, identify intent and sentiment, and route customers to the right support — all in real time.

