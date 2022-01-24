Statement from KWESST’s Chief Garcia on Texas Mass Shootings

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Daniel V. Garcia, former Chief of Police of the Phoenix Police Department and Assistant Chief of Dallas Police Department and leader of KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) (“KWESST” or the “Company”) expansion in the field of critical incident management solutions for the public safety market, today made the following statement regarding the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

“KWESST recently announced our entry into the public safety field of critical incident management. Within weeks of this announcement, we along with the world were horrified by the active shooter attack in Uvalde Texas, where nineteen children and two teachers at Robb Elementary were viciously attacked and killed. As public safety partners we cannot sit idle and hope for better days. We recognize that now is the time for action with technology that provides real-time tactical awareness and situational control to our police. Misinformation or lack of actionable knowledge must be left to the past. We are proud to announce that this work for us has already started as we are in discussions with two major cities in America for KWESST’s Critical Incident Management System (“CIMS”),” said Chief Garcia. “Today, we stand ready to work hand in hand with our Police partners across America. We express our deepest condolences to all the families of the victims of Uvalde, Texas. Their grief is unimaginable. We promise their losses will not be forgotten by KWESST, and we resolve ourselves to help in the fight to stop these senseless attacks.”

CIMS is an adaptation for the Public Safety market of KWESST’s “Digitization” system for the defense market, which provides operators with information on what’s happening from any source -by voice, data or video- in real time.

Today it is widely recognized that soldiers and responders alike require this capability for informed, coordinated action, both for their own safety and for operational effectiveness.

Public safety agencies including law enforcement have long recognized the need to improve communications and situational awareness.

“Many incidents including the most recent tragedies in the U.S. have repeatedly highlighted the critical issue of accurate real-time information and its central importance to timely, coordinated action,” added Garcia. “This is the vital gap that KWESST addresses with its CIMS system.”

He continued, “In critical incidents like an active shooter, every second counts, and with CIMS, every responder and incident commander can know exactly what’s going on in real time, which translates into lives saved,” He added: “At KWESST we are passionately committed to being part of the solution, and we look forward to introducing CIMS to agencies everywhere in the U.S. to mitigate the heartbreak of tragic incidents like mass shooting.”

The Company also has solicited proposals pending for its CIMS system with other public safety agencies.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

