The ultimate dinner disco introduces a series of brand new supper club dining experiences at newly opened STK Secret Room and STK Botafoch Terrace

Ibiza, Ibiza–(Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2022) – STK Ibiza celebrated an incredible grand opening weekend, attended by a host of local and international partygoers. Known for delectable food and regular VIP and celebrity guests, the 2022 STK Ibiza season features new dining options, pristine tunes and some fan favourites serving up premium plates alongside incredible live shows and entertainment from 7:30pm till late, 7 days a week. STK Ibiza is a unique gem in the global STK crown, offering a full entertainment schedule every day from their in-house artists, and regular slots from world renown artists and acts, such as the eclectic Disco Bandits, a violinist, guitar, saxophone, and singer live every Thursday. Guests can always expect to enjoy the sleekest of steakhouse dining accompanied by extravagant shows, featuring dancers, a contortionist, live singers and musicians, magicians and more, to give every evening an interactive twist unrivalled on the island.

Figure 1: STK Ibiza’s Biggest Grand Opening Weekend Since 2019

“It was such an incredible opening, and it feels fantastic to have a full season ahead of us again,” says Sebastian Ibarra, General Manager of STK Ibiza. “This is the first uninterrupted summer since 2019 and everyone in the STK global team has been working hard for months planning the very best programming possible, in dining and entertainment, alongside our promotional partner brands.”

2022 is not only a milestone for STK, but for Ibiza in general. COVID-19 disrupted Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife industry, which has not been fully open since 2019, meaning this is a very special season for all STK Ibiza teams, partners and promoters. Fully vaccinated travellers coming from the UK are now not required to test or quarantine on arrival when travelling to Spain if they have received a full vaccination course at least 14 days before travelling. If anyone is unvaccinated and has recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, they are also permitted, subject to showing a medical certificate or recovery record to prove their COVID-19 status on entry.

EVENTS IN THE NEW BOTAFOCH TERRACE & SECRET ROOM

‘Eat, Sleep, Sin, Repeat’, Every Monday, at the Sin Dinner Party at STK Secret Room.

From 8PM Till Late.

‘Tucked Up Supper Club’, Every Tuesday, Ibiza’s only drag queen dinner party ‘Tucked Up Supper Club’ will have guests spilling the tea every Tuesday. ‘Tucked Up’ has taken over the newly launched Botafoch Terrace and STK Secret Room with 2 sittings throughout the evening (8pm-11pm and 11pm – 2am). For anyone in Ibiza looking for an evening full of banter, lip syncs, singing, and dancing with some of the UK’s top Drag Queen talent, then STK’s secret dining room and terrace is the best place to be.

From 8PM Till Late.

Every Wednesday, A Supper Club Affair: Launching this summer, from Dubai to Ibiza, Entourage X GlamRox present STK’s exclusive new SECRET ROOM and BOTAFOCH TERRACE.

From 8PM Till Late.

Every Thursday, The White Party’ Ibiza: Champagne Charlie’s presents Ibiza’s most exclusive brunch scene, taking over the STK Secret Room and Botafoch Terrace from 9pm till late. Located on the 2nd floor on Thursday guests need to dress to impress and nothing less as they feed their fantasy every week like a true Ibizaholic.

From 8PM Till Late.

Every Friday from 27th May, Supper Club Experience: NUAGE Lifestyle Experience where music meets fashion, food & dancing.

From 8PM Till Late.

Every Saturday, Supper Club Refined: Candypants presents, ‘Supper Club Refined’ at STK Secret Room, every Saturday from 21st May. After a huge success with their Dubai based brunch concept ‘Brunch Refined’ at the W Dubai – The Palm Hotel, Candypants are bringing the party BACK to STK Ibiza. ‘Supper Club Refined’ will be held exclusively at STK’s Botafoch Terrace and Secret Room, every Saturday from May 21st 2022. Their supper club packages include a selection of the most mouth-watering sharing dishes and select free flow drinks, all over 2 sittings throughout the evening (8pm-11pm and 11pm – 2am).

Every Sunday, WAAP Tour Ibiza by Dj Nickie Cartel, WAAP Tour Ibiza will bring the sound of Africa, featuring the best of Afrobeat Afrohouse and Amapiano music fusion at STK Secret room and Terrace to a beautiful and discerning crowd.

From 8PM Till Late.

Private Dining and Events

STK Ibiza offers the perfect space for any event, with world-class service and a team to serve all customer needs. For something special, they offer a gorgeous private dining room which can be customized to suit any occasion. Book the event HERE.

About STK Ibiza

Open from 7:30pm till late, 7 days a week, STK Ibiza is the ultimate White Island experience. STK is the ultimate modern steak restaurant that offers a dynamic and vibrant dining experience. STK Ibiza offers an upscale dining experience with a contemporary design and an in-house DJ who creates a high-energy vibe. The menu features classic American cuisine with signature dishes like bite-sized Lil’ BRGs made with Wagyu beef and, of course, the highest quality USDA Prime steak. STK Ibiza defines the modern upscale dining experience with incredible food, world-class service and the perfect atmosphere. STK Ibiza is located in exclusive Marina Botafoc, Ibiza Town within the luxury Ibiza Corso Hotel & Spa. The restaurant is close to the yachts of the super rich and a meeting place for international celebs. The venue is a restaurant with a bar. STK Ibiza offers dynamic, upscale dining with world class service, creating a unique social experience. The STK brand is already an established go-to spot for celebrities around the world, with numerous VIP options for its Ibiza venue, it offers another outstanding option for those that prefer to party beyond the velvet rope.

Visit STK Ibiza to find out more about what’s happening this season

