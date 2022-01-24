StoicLane Acquires Triserv Appraisal Management Solutions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StoicLane, a long-term growth platform making strategic acquisitions to support digitizing Finance, Insurance & Real Estate (“FIRE”) verticals, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Triserv Appraisal Management Solutions (“Triserv”), a top-tier appraisal management company providing best-in-class appraisal and evaluation solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers in all 50 states. Through this partnership, StoicLane will provide capital, operational expertise, and technological infrastructure to accelerate Triserv’s growth.

“We are very proud of the business we have built at Triserv and are continually looking for opportunities to invest in our people, processes, and technology,” said Todd Ehrlich – Chairman at Triserv. “This partnership with StoicLane will ensure we remain on the forefront of service and performance for our clients, which is our number one priority. We look forward to this next chapter of growth, and to continuing to serve our clients and appraisers nationwide.”

The announcement marks the third investment by StoicLane’s mortgage services affiliate. StoicLane seeks to serve mortgage originators with efficient and valuable tech-enabled, customer-centric mortgage closing solutions.

“Triserv is one of the top appraisal management companies in the US, having built an impressive proprietary order management system that provides a best-in-class experience for lenders and appraisers alike,” said Al Goldstein, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of StoicLane. “We look forward to collaborating with Triserv’s team to continue growing the business and innovating in the appraisal industry.”

About StoicLane:



StoicLane is a Chicago-based long-term growth platform making strategic acquisitions to support digitizing Finance, Insurance & Real Estate (“FIRE”). The firm works closely with its portfolio companies by harnessing the power of data and technology to bring better service and quality to consumers. To learn more about StoicLane, visit stoiclane.com.

About Triserv:



Triserv Appraisal Management Solutions is a 50 state Appraisal Management Company renowned for its service-first culture, national panel of appraisers, and cutting-edge technology. Triserv is laser focused on building customer confidence, improving operational efficiencies, and driving superior performance. Our ultimate goal is to create sustainability and best-in-class customer service for our lender base. To learn more about Triserv, visit www.triservllc.com

Contacts

Stephanie Koenig



[email protected]