SugarCRM Wins 2022 CRM Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year

Sugar’s AI-Driven CRM Platform Honored for Helping Clients Fuel Business Growth Through Delivery of High-Definition Customer Experiences

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM announced today it has been named a 2022 CRM Excellence Award winner. Sugar is the recipient of the award presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global, integrated media company for the second year running.

Sugar was recognized for excellence in infusing artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the full platform portfolio. With an AI-driven CRM platform, sales, marketing, and service teams can benefit from next-best action guidance, lead-conversion tips, opportunity-close predictions, and recommendations on ideal customer profiles, even with limited or incomplete CRM data.

“This award underscores our commitment to making CRM more accessible by providing a modern AI-driven platform that reduces complexity and makes the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “By letting the platform do the work, companies can work smarter, not harder, with machine learning and predictive analytics improving the odds for customer experience success that is increasingly critical to growing revenue.”

“The CRM Excellence Award honors Sugar for being a true CRM partner to its customers,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “Sugar has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that its AI-driven CRM platform improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information needed to retain their most important asset – their customers,” added Tehrani.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen based on their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

This latest achievement in CRM excellence comes on the heels of Sugar winning the following 2022 key industry awards programs:

Best New Product Version for Lead Generation Solution (Gold) – 2022 Stevie American Business Awards

Best New Product Version for CRM Suite – Midmarket (Gold) – 2022 Stevie Sales & Customer Service Awards

Winner – Best CRM Platform – 2022 CX Today CX Awards

Winner – 2022 CRM Watchlist Award

Sugar enables companies to grow and scale profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey via the powerful SugarPredict AI engine. With Sugar’s pre-configured, out-of-the-box AI, intelligent CRM platforms aren’t just for large enterprises. Sugar’s deep learning platform puts the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication – pioneering AI for all.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

