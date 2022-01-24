Sun Sentinel Names Accelus a Winner of the South Florida Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Leading medical technology company recognized for employee engagement and culture

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced that it has been recognized by The Sun Sentinel as a South Florida Top Workplace for 2022.

Awards for the South Florida Top Workplaces are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrated by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey was sent to all Accelus employees and uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a South Florida Top Workplace and is even more meaningful considering the award is based on anonymous feedback from our employees on our company culture, direction, and leadership,” said Chris Walsh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Accelus. “I am incredibly proud of the team, technology, and culture we have built at Accelus and know that it will only get stronger as we continue our growth trajectory in the coming years.”

Accelus was recognized during the South Florida Top Workplaces Awards Ceremony & Dinner at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott in Coral Springs on Wednesday, April 27, and was also included in a special Top Workplaces section of The Sun Sentinel on Sunday, May 1.

“During challenging times, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About Accelus

Accelus is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing spinal surgery treatment options by developing and commercializing an ecosystem of enabling technologies, including a proprietary surgical robotic targeting and navigation platform and differentiated implant systems. Accelus offers an innovative portfolio of implants, instruments, biologics and technologies that address the clinical challenges associated with spine surgery, with a focus on minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”) techniques and solutions. Their first-of-its-kind FlareHawk Interbody Fusion System (“FlareHawk”) features proprietary multidirectional expansion technology, designed for minimal disruption to the patient’s anatomy during insertion and natural load distribution and support. Accelus also offers a revolutionary Robotic Enabled Minimally Invasive (“Remi”) robotic targeting and navigation platform, which provides an efficient and economically accessible solution to a broad array of spine surgeons. The novel portfolio of implants and instruments, paired with the revolutionary robotic targeting and navigation platform, is designed to address the limitations associated with MIS procedures while providing broader access to enabling technologies for alternative facilities, such as ambulatory surgery centers (“ASCs”). Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

