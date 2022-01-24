Sunvera Group Forms New Partnership With William S. Goldstein, MD PC – Laser Eye Care Center

Metro Detroit-based ophthalmology platform adds leading laser eye care center to its growing network of Michigan partners

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunvera Group, a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with William S. Goldstein, MD PC in Shelby Township. This partnership further expands Sunvera’s network of ophthalmology and surgical centers across Michigan and Ohio.

The Laser Eye Care Center is operated by Dr. William Goldstein who has practiced ophthalmology since 1994 and was among the first doctors to perform LASIK eye surgery in the state of Michigan. Dr. Goldstein is also one of a small number of select and highly skilled surgeons in the country who offers the most modern form of cataract surgery with a “no-stitch” incision.

While the Laser Eye Care Center specializes in laser eye surgeries for a spectrum of vision problems, the doctors also offer comprehensive eye care, treating conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration.

“Our team of eye care specialists create positive patient experiences and outcomes with every interaction,” said Dr. Goldstein. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Sunvera Group and will continue our commitment to service and our strong reputation as leaders in ophthalmology.”

Goldstein is the recipient of two patient care awards: the Joseph Wahlers Award for Excellence in Patient Care and the H. Saul Sugar Award for Education in Ophthalmology. He was also recently selected as one of “America’s Top Ophthalmologists” by the Consumers’ Research Council of America.

“By growing our network with experienced eye care specialists like Dr. Goldstein and his team, we further solidify our commitment to expanding patient access to quality eye care in the communities we serve,” said Sunvera Group CEO Greg Nodland. “We’re excited about this partnership and the tremendous dedication and passion for patient care that Dr. Goldstein shares with us.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal services to Sunvera. SVB Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Laser Eye Care Center and Howard & Howard provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 16 ophthalmology clinics and 2 ASCs in Michigan and Ohio. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Laser Eye Care Center

Laser Eye Care Center, established by Dr. William Goldstein, has been a leading Metro Detroit ophthalmology practice since 1998. Dr. Goldstein, along with optometrist Dr. Andrea Braden, provide comprehensive eye care services at their office located in Shelby Township. Dr. Goldstein, who also specializes in LASIK and laser cataract surgery has been named a premier surgeon in Metro Detroit and has won numerous accolades for his dedication to patient care. The practice website is www.2020vision.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. www.ridgemontep.com

Contacts

Avery Jones



Phone: 989.293.2965



[email protected]

Kelly Lineberger



[email protected]