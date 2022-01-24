Symbotic Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 315% Year-over-Year

Record Level of Quarterly Gross Profit Achieved During the Quarter

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symbotic LLC, a revolutionary A.I.-enabled technology platform for the supply chain, today announced financial results for its parent entity, Warehouse Technologies LLC, and subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Symbotic”) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended March 26, 2022. Symbotic posted revenue of $96.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $(26.2) million and a quarterly net income of $(29.9) million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. In the same period of fiscal 2021, Symbotic had revenue of $23.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $(26.0) million and a quarterly net income of $(26.9) million.

“I am very pleased with the progress made by our teams delivering solutions with multiple customers at multiple sites simultaneously,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and President of Symbotic. “We are excited to have Michael Loparco join us as our new CEO. Michael adds extensive experience in ramping large scale operations for rapid deployment of complex solutions.”

“We achieved 315% year-over-year and 25% sequential revenue growth with a record level of gross profit in the second quarter of 2022. This was driven by increased system installation progress,” said Tom Ernst, CFO of Symbotic. “Our investment for growth continues, with a focus on enabling rapid expansion in operations and innovating for the future. Additionally, operating expenses were higher during the quarter due to non-recurring expenses as we prepare for operations as a public company.”

Symbotic has previously announced its entry into a business combination agreement with SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ: SVFC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that is expected to make Symbotic a public company listed on Nasdaq. In connection with the proposed business combination, SVF filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC (File No. 333-262529) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on May 9, 2022, and also filed a final proxy statement and prospectus of SVF on May 9, 2022 (the “Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus”).

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net loss excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; unit-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; and other non-recurring items that may arise from time to time. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating the performance of its business because it highlights trends in its core business. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Symbotic does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is a robotics and automation-based product movement technology platform focused on transforming the consumer goods supply chain. Symbotic has spent more than a decade perfecting its warehouse automation platform to disrupt the supply chain of goods between manufacturers and consumers. Symbotic’s unique platform, with more than 250 issued patents, is an end-to-end system that reimagines every aspect of the warehouse and is fueled by a unique combination of proprietary software and a fleet of fully autonomous robots. The system enhances storage density, increases available SKUs, reduces product damage and improves throughput and speed to customers. Symbotic is rapidly growing with a pipeline to build its transformative systems for Fortune 100 retailers and wholesalers in new and existing warehouses throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Symbotic, visit https://www.symbotic.com.

ABOUT SVF INVESTMENT CORP. 3

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers (“SBIA”). Through the SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank LatAm Funds and the SB Opportunity Fund, SBIA is investing more than $175 billion in many of the world’s leading technology companies, including those they helped take public such as 10X Genomics, Aurora, Auto1, Autostore, Berkshire Gray, Beike, Compass, Coupang, DiDi, Dingdong Maicai, DoorDash, Exscientia, Full Truck Alliance, Grab, Guardant Health, IonQ, JD Logistics, OneConnect, Opendoor, Paytm, PingAn Good Doctor, Policybazaar, Qualtrics, Relay Therapeutics, Roivant, Seer, Slack, Uber, View, Vir, WeWork, Zhangmen, ZhongAn Insurance and Zymergen. SBIA’s global reach, unparalleled ecosystem, and patient capital help founders build transformative businesses.

WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except unit and per unit information) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Revenue: Systems $ 89,572 $ 16,760 $ 160,794 $ 16,760 Software subscriptions 965 920 1,940 1,544 Operation services 5,747 5,497 10,614 10,415 Total revenue 96,284 23,177 173,348 28,719 Cost of revenue: Systems 71,975 13,060 128,460 13,096 Software subscriptions 1,145 765 1,955 1,556 Operation services 6,258 5,856 11,559 11,135 Total cost of revenue 79,378 19,681 141,974 25,787 Gross profit 16,906 3,496 31,374 2,932 Gross margin percentage 17.6 % 15.1 % 18.1 % 10.2 % Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 23,355 17,090 45,539 31,543 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 23,512 13,331 38,871 24,500 Total operating expenses 46,867 30,421 84,410 56,043 Operating loss (29,961) (26,925) (53,036) (53,111) Other income, net 58 70 80 53 Loss before income tax (29,903) (26,855) (52,956) (53,058) Income tax benefit (expense) – – – – Net loss (29,903) (26,855) (52,956) (53,058) Returns on redeemable Preferred Units (8,641) (8,230) (17,282) (16,459) Loss attributable to Class A Units and Class C Units $ (38,544) $ (35,085) $ (70,238) $ (69,517) Loss per unit attributable to Class A Units and Class C Units, basic and diluted $ (5.61) $ (5.46) $ (10.51) $ (10.82) Weighted average units used in computing loss per unit attributable to Class A Units and Class C Units, basic and diluted 6,872,944 6,426,203 6,682,894 6,426,203

WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Net loss $ (29,903 ) $ (26,855 ) $ (52,956 ) $ (53,058 ) Interest income (15 ) (7 ) (26 ) (14 ) Income tax benefit (expense) – – – – Depreciation and amortization 1,416 884 2,774 1,825 Unit-based compensation 895 18 1,163 39 Business combination transaction expenses 1,359 – 1,530 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (26,248 ) $ (25,960 ) $ (47,515 ) $ (51,208 )

WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 26, 2022 September 26, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,044 $ 156,634 Accounts receivable 28,598 63,370 Inventories 72,339 33,561 Deferred expenses, current 9 489 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,315 6,366 Total current assets 387,305 260,420 Property and equipment, at cost 40,346 37,177 Less: Accumulated depreciation (21,145 ) (18,560 ) Property and equipment, net 19,201 18,617 Intangible assets, net 944 1,164 Other long-term assets 341 334 Total assets $ 407,791 $ 280,535 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED AND COMMON UNITS AND MEMBERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,751 $ 28,018 Accrued expenses 23,382 31,131 Sales tax payable 11,185 18,405 Deferred revenue, current 206,291 259,418 Total current liabilities 296,609 336,972 Deferred revenue, long-term 262,787 216,538 Other long-term liabilities 4,423 3,993 Total liabilities 563,819 557,503 Commitments and contingencies – – Redeemable preferred and common units: Preferred units, Class B-1, 2 units authorized; 1 unit issued and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and September 25, 2021 238,085 232,278 Preferred units, Class B, 1 unit authorized, issued, and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and September 25, 2021 470,482 459,007 Common units, Class C, 428,571 units authorized, issued, and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and September 25, 2021 168,613 144,975 Members’ deficit: Common voting units, Class A, 7,071,424 units authorized; 6,444,373 and 5,997,632 units issued and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and September 25, 2021, respectively 217,604 16,809 Additional paid-in capital – 26,999 Accumulated deficit (1,248,771 ) (1,154,944 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,041 ) (2,092 ) Total members’ deficit (1,033,208 ) (1,113,228 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred and common units, and members’ deficit $ 407,791 $ 280,535

WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Changes of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For the Six Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (52,956 ) $ (53,058 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,774 1,825 Foreign currency losses (45 ) 21 Loss on abandonment of assets 4,098 – Unit-based compensation 50 40 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,606 ) 447 Inventories (38,544 ) (2,311 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,949 ) 4,479 Deferred expenses 480 (4,385 ) Other long-term assets (19 ) (107 ) Accounts payable 26,796 1,786 Accrued expenses (8,764 ) (9,094 ) Deferred revenue 49,354 124,320 Other long-term liabilities 429 6,655 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities (62,902 ) 70,618 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,560 ) (2,562 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (8,560 ) (2,562 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Units 173,796 – Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 173,796 – Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 76 2 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 102,410 68,058 Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 156,634 58,264 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 259,044 $ 126,322 Non-cash financing activities: Preferred Return, Class B-1 5,807 5,531 Preferred Return, Class B 11,475 10,929

