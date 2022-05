Syngenta Group (HK) Holdings Company Limited Concludes USD 4,500 million Syndicated Three-year Sustainability-linked Term Loan Facility

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On 26 April 2022, Syngenta Group (HK) Holdings Company Limited (“Borrower”) has entered into USD 4,500 million syndicated three-year sustainability-linked term loan facility with a syndicate of banks from various jurisdictions led by the Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, Hong Kong Branch and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. The initial size of this transaction was oversubscribed several times.





As a sustainability-linked term loan, it is the largest of its kind in the Asia Pacific loan market and has been the largest executed term loan facility in the Greater China loan market since the beginning of 2022 (according to Refinitiv).

Syngenta Group’s global credit ratings are “A” from Fitch, “Baa1” from Moody’s and “BBB+” from S&P.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. In more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China – that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

