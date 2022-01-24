Syniverse and ConnectionsGT Collaborate to Provide WhatsApp Business Platform for Enterprises

Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge Integrates with ConnectionsGT CPaaS to Enable Unified Worldwide Communication During Consumers’ Customer Experience via WhatsApp Business Platform

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARDA Spring Conference 2022 – Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”®, today said it is collaborating with ConnectionsGT to integrate the Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) offering into ConnectionsGT’s Communications Platform as a solution for use by retail, healthcare, and hospitality companies.





ConnectionsGT decided to fully incorporate Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge due to the WhatsApp Business Platform, built explicitly for medium-to-large businesses to send messages at scale, using automation, personalization, and interactive options that streamline processes and improve the overall customer experience. The collaboration between Syniverse and ConnectionsGT allows consumers and guests to utilize Syniverse’s Hyperscale Communications Platform, the first cloud-native, hyperscale digital communications and messaging platform for enterprises.

ConnectionsGT designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions, alleviating the current crisis of communications businesses have with their customers, patients, and guests. ConnectionsGT ComTech (“Communication Technologies”) focuses on utilizing Syniverse’s entire CPaaS communication platform allowing connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels such as text, WhatsApp, and chat, alongside any business’ established voice channel.

The WhatsApp Business Platform offers rich and engaging real-time communication when paired with Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge platform. The inclusion of WhatsApp solved a key challenge for hospitality clients with properties outside North America and for international travelers to North American resorts and properties.

Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge, a cloud-based omnichannel communications platform, is comprised of five essential elements used by Forbes Global 2000 enterprises and brands in the travel and hospitality, technology, financial services, communications, retail, logistics, and healthcare markets. The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge includes vital features such as mobile messaging for short message service (SMS) and multimedia message service (MMS), social channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line and WeChat, and rich messaging channels like rich communication service (RCS).

The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge also includes a toolbox of identity and security-related tools to address growing fraud and security concerns, an orchestration engine that allows channels and other value-added features to be combined with workflows and decision intelligence, a library of programmable connectors and integrations into key enterprise resources planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and SaaS platforms, and a “white-glove” support model where Syniverse “co-creates” mobile customer engagement initiatives.

As more retail and hospitality companies pursue their path toward digital transformations, Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge has become a key accelerator, and Syniverse plans to continue investment to serve these large and growing industry verticals.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse



“Syniverse and ConnectionsGT are addressing an important need for retail and hospitality enterprises. We are providing one of the fastest growing omnichannel solutions with WhatsApp Business Platform. WhatsApp is changing the way enterprises deliver products and services to their customers, employees, and guests. Enterprises are looking for a proper omnichannel solution that can scale, offer first-class support, and have a global reach. I am confident that our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge, in tandem with ConnectionsGT CPaaS platform, is the end-to-end solution that addresses the most complex workflows and presents bespoke customer engagement solutions.”

Anthony Link, CEO, ConnectionsGT



“By incorporating Syniverse’s entire CPaaS as the engine of our ComTech platform, ConnectionsGT will be able to quickly deploy and implement solutions for our core hospitality and healthcare clients that previously one of them would have required an entire specialized communication team. Some providers promise a plug & play product for simple customer communication use cases while the customers are demanding better, more time efficient communication methods. Without Syniverse’s CPaaS, a robust end-to-end customer communication journey cannot be attained. Therefore, ConnectionsGT has decided to utilize the entire CPaaS while we focus on providing end-to-end white glove communication ComTech expertise that extends Syniverse’s white-glove service delivering a unified customer communication throughout the entire customer communication journey.”

About Syniverse



Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people, so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond.

Gartner, Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service



Gartner, Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, Brian Doherty, Daniel O’Connell, Published September 27, 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ConnectionsGT

ConnectionsGT designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions, alleviating the current crisis of communications businesses have with their customers, patients, and guests. ConnectionsGT’s omnichannel CPaaS communication platform provides connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels (text, WhatsApp, and chat) alongside any business’ established voice channel. We connect businesses to their customers in a more meaningful and simplified way, utilizing mobile messaging as a core communication channel. For more information, visit http://www.connectionsgt.com/ or text 866-767-CGRP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates and projections of the business of Syniverse may differ from their actual results and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Syniverse and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to the inability to complete the Alternative Transaction or any refinancing of Syniverse’s indebtedness: (1) intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies in the industry in which Syniverse operates; (2) the business, operations and financial performance of Syniverse, including market conditions and global and economic factors beyond Syniverse’s control; (3) the effect of legal, tax and regulatory changes; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Syniverse may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Syniverse and Syniverse’s financial performance.

Syniverse cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Syniverse does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

