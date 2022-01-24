SynSaber Selected as 2022 SC Media Trust Award Finalist

Company’s Saber Solution Earns Ranking in Best SCADA Security Solution

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring company that received seed funding in 2021, has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best SCADA Security Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.





“SynSaber and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

Having launched the 1.0 version of their OT visibility software solution in February 2022, SynSaber founders and team members were honored to be recognized alongside organizations that have been operating for a much longer period of time. “We are beyond thrilled to be named a finalist for the Best SCADA Security Solution award,” said Jori VanAntwerp, co-Founder and CEO of SynSaber.

“We are proud that SynSaber’s technology is among such a distinguished group earning high marks for the ability to protect critical infrastructure and empower industrial operators.” Members of the media and individuals interested in seeing SynSaber’s technology firsthand are invited to view a demo, or meet SynSaber founders during the RSA Conference in San Francisco this June at booth ESE 17 in the Early Stage Expo area, level 2 of the Moscone South building.

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21% increase over 2021. Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

