T2 Biosystems Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Direct Detection of Lyme Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent number 11,326,213 (the ‘213 Patent), “NMR Methods and Systems for the Rapid Detection of Tick-Borne Pathogens”. The ‘213 Patent covers the T2Lyme™ Panel, which identifies the bacteria that cause Lyme disease directly from a patient’s blood in 3 to 5 hours. The T2Lyme Panel runs on the T2Dx Instrument®, the same instrument currently used to run the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels.

Lyme disease is a debilitating disease caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Each year, approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) by state health departments and the District of Columbia, however, recent estimates suggest that approximately 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease each year in the United States.

Currently, there are no FDA-cleared diagnostic tests for the sensitive detection of early Lyme disease. Laboratory diagnosis of Lyme disease has traditionally used a two-tier process for detecting the presence of antibodies against Borrelia burgdorferi in a patient’s blood. Antibodies are proteins present in the blood when the body is responding to a specific infection. In the case of Lyme disease, antibodies can take several weeks to develop, so patients may test negative using current FDA-cleared diagnostics if a patient has been recently infected.

“The ’213 Patent, combined with our existing patent portfolio of 46 U.S. patents and 16 U.S. patent applications, as well as 73 international patents and patent applications, demonstrates the strength of our technology to identify a range of pathogens directly from whole blood in 3 to 5 hours, which allows clinicians to ensure patients receive the appropriate therapy faster, and prevents the negative impact of a delay in delivery of appropriate therapy and the overuse of antibiotics,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “This U.S. patent further demonstrates our commitment to advance the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare.”

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers.

