Tarsus Announces Proposed $50 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Shares of its Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) (the “Company” or “Tarsus”), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $50 million of shares of its common stock. Tarsus also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Tarsus.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, Barclays and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (including the accompanying prospectus) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email at [email protected]; Jefferies by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected]; and Raymond James at 1-800-248-8863 or by email at [email protected]

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

