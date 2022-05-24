TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA”), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on May 24th, 2022.

TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com on May 24, 2022, at 7am ET.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
[email protected]

