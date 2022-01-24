TELUS International reports voting results from its annual general meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders which took place on May 20, 2022. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and Deloitte LLP were appointed as auditors.

The results of shareholder voting from the meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the following eleven nominees was elected as a director of TELUS International. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Director Votes



For % of



Votes For Votes



Withheld % of



Votes Withheld Darren Entwistle (Chair) 2,035,548,655 99.04% 19,794,450 0.96% Josh Blair (Vice-Chair) 2,040,202,156 99.26% 15,140,949 0.74% Olin Anton 2,045,840,794 99.54% 9,502,311 0.46% Kenneth Cheong 2,040,849,909 99.29% 14,493,196 0.71% Doug French 2,040,849,008 99.29% 14,494,097 0.71% Tony Geheran 2,013,131,095 97.95% 42,212,010 2.05% Stephen Lewis 2,040,405,079 99.27% 14,938,026 0.73% Sue Paish 2,053,657,487 99.92% 1,685,618 0.08% Jeffrey Puritt 2,043,929,252 99.44% 11,413,853 0.56% Carolyn Slaski 2,054,783,223 99.97% 559,882 0.03% Sandra Stuart 2,055,330,645 100.00% 12,460 0.00%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP were appointed as the Company’s auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration for the ensuing year. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes



For % of



Votes For Votes



Withheld % of



Votes Withheld 2,055,873,972 100.00% 4,693 0.00%

Chair and Vice-Chair

As indicated in the Company’s 2022 information circular, with the completion of the shareholders’ annual general meeting, Darren Entwistle will serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Josh Blair will serve as Vice-Chair, continuing his successful partnership with Darren Entwistle, Jeffrey Puritt, the Company’s CEO, and the Board of Directors that has helped propel the Company’s growth and progress.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.7 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

