Tenet To Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on May 30

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2022) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hub™, today announced that its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, will be released on Monday, May 30th, 2022.

Tenet will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, May 31st at 8:00 am ET, where Johnson Joseph, President and CEO, and Jean Landreville, CFO, will discuss the Q1 2022 financial results. The webinar will be hosted by Raji Wahidy, VP Operations.

Registration for the event is available at: https://tinyurl.com/TenetQ12022.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through various Business Hubs™ to create a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com.

