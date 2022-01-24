Tessian Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Continue Growth in North America Market

San Francisco, 12 May 2022 – Email security company Tessian today announces the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Kim to supercharge the company’s fast-paced growth and their expansion in the North America market.

Kim has 20 years of financial and operational management experience and most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Lookout, a leading cybersecurity provider of endpoint-to-cloud security. Here, he led all finance functions during a period of rapid organic and inorganic growth. Before Lookout, Kim served as the Head of Finance and Operations at BigPanda, a leading provider in AIOps.

“This is an important time in Tessian’s growth, and I look forward to continue building on the success Tessian has already had,” said Kim. “Tessian’s compelling mission, seasoned leadership team, and their best-in-class intelligent cloud email security product, present a significant opportunity to modernize the enterprise, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Not only does Daniel share our mission of empowering people to do their best work, by intelligently protecting them on the channels they use most at work, but he also knows what it takes to lead a company through rapid growth,” said Tessian CEO Tim Sadler. “We are at an exciting phase in our company growth and trajectory, and with Daniel’s track record, he is best-equipped to help Tessian continue to scale.”

About Tessian

Tessian is a leading cloud email security platform that intelligently protects organizations against advanced threats and data loss on email, while coaching people about security threats in-the-moment. Using machine learning and behavioral data science, Tessian automatically stops threats that evade legacy Secure Email Gateways, including advanced phishing attacks, business email compromise, accidental data loss and insider threats. Tessian’s intelligent approach not only strengthens email security but also builds smarter security cultures in the modern enterprise. The company is backed by legendary investors such as March Capital, Sequoia, Accel and Balderton, and has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

