Tetrate Names Finance Veteran Paul Machle as CFO

Former Gitlab CFO drove ARR from less than $1 million to over $150 million, successfully led multiple companies from startup to IPO

Tetrate, the enterprise service mesh company driving zero trust architecture and reducing the complexity of modern hybrid cloud, announced today the appointment of Paul Machle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A finance veteran, Machle brings over 20 years of experience on senior leadership teams for both private and public high-growth software companies.

“As we ramp up to meet the universal need for enterprises to modernize and secure infrastructure, Paul will help us expand our vision to make zero trust architecture a worldwide standard,” said Tetrate co-founder Varun Talwar. “Our whole team is delighted to bring Paul on board. His strategic mindset and experience scaling hyper-growth organizations are ideally suited to the next phase of Tetrate’s growth.”

Throughout his career, Machle has played an integral role in strategically building and scaling industry-leading companies. Under his direction at Gitlab, ARR grew from less than $1 million to over $150 million. Prior to Gitlab, Machle drove the successful business expansion of Freeborders Inc., while also managing the company’s mergers and acquisitions. He also has held senior financial positions with Exigen Group, Kanisa Inc., Sybase, and Ernst & Young.

“Paul has proven experience driving leading organizations across their growth trajectory from startup to IPO, and we’re very excited to welcome him to the team,” said Jeyapraggash (JJ) Jeyakeerthi, co-founder of Tetrate. “We are continuing to scale a rapidly growing, market-leading business and Paul’s strategic leadership expertise will be a tremendous asset to Tetrate.”

“Tetrate is doing an excellent job of executing against a bold vision of restructuring application networking,” said Machle. “Created by founders and maintainers of Istio and Envoy, its product stands apart in delivering unified mesh capabilities, multi-cloud support, and a flexible operational model structured to meet customer needs. Tetrate is literally setting U.S. standards for zero trust architecture for microservices-based applications and stands out in its commitment to open source. I am excited to join such an accomplished team at this stage and to contribute to our shared goal of enabling our customers to accelerate their modernization journeys.”

Tetrate was recognized by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing and was recently named by Forbes among America’s Best Startup Employers for 2022.

Machle holds a BS from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Northwestern University.

About Tetrate

Started by Istio and Envoy founders and maintainers to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is an enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides an edge-to-workload application connectivity platform to deliver business continuity, agility, and security for enterprises on the journey from traditional monoliths to the cloud. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open-source projects Istio and Envoy proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.

