The Alternative Investment Industry in New York Reunited at The Plaza to Support the Most Effective Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Programs in the Greater New York Metropolitan Area

HELP FOR CHILDREN’S 22ND ANNUAL SPRING GALA HONORED EY AND NATALIE DEAK JAROS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, May 10th, Help For Children (HFC) hosted the 22nd Annual Spring Gala, raising funds for the fight to prevent and treat child abuse. HFC was proud to honor EY, a top hedge fund industry professional services firm, and longtime HFC Global Sponsor as the Corporate Honoree with Natalie Deak Jaros of EY as the Mission Honoree for the evening. She is a Partner in the EY Financial Services Organization (FSO) and co-leads the EY Americas Wealth and Asset Management (WAM) Sector, also serving as the FSO Audit Leader. Ms. Deak Jaros is on the HFC Global Board, is Treasurer of the organization, leading the Finance Committee as well as serving on the Executive Committee. Previously, she also served on the Grant Committee for New York.

“The evening was a testament to the collective impact of the industry on helping HFC raise critical funds to prioritize the welfare of children,” stated Deak Jaros. “I’m proud to support HFC, personally and through EY’s global organization, and contribute to helping the million-plus children that have been aided by the organizations that HFC supports.”

“The NY Gala Steering Committee, including myself, Jay Peller of Citco, Joe Fisher of KPMG, Glen Dailey of Glen Asset Management and Jennifer Ancker Whelen of Graham Capital Management, are thrilled that we were able to come together with our supporters for a fantastic evening at The Plaza. HFC is the charity of the Alternative Investment community, and we are proud to have exceeded revenue expectations because of the industry’s commitment to HFC and its mission” said Dean Backer, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and President of the HFC Global Board.

Sponsors included Angelo Gordon & Co., Arcesium, Barclays, CBRE, Citadel, Citi, Citco Fund Services, Coinbase, Eminence Capital, Evenson Best, EY, GlobeTax, Goldman Sachs, Graham Capital Management, KPMG, Marcum, PwC, Ropes & Gray, Schulte Roth & Zabel, Stabilis Capital, Sudrania Fund Services, Ted Moudis Associates, Tudor Investment Corporation and Withum.

Sumudu Waas, MSW, Executive Director and COO of HFC states that, “The funds raised at the HFC New York Gala will allow HFC to support the most effective programs that prevent and treat child maltreatment. HFC grants make meaningful differences in the lives of vulnerable children, fragile families and professionals striving to do their best, especially during this challenging time. Because of the support of our donors, we can continue to help children heal from the traumas of abuse, teach struggling parents how to better protect their children and train professionals to provide the most effective treatments available.”

All net proceeds from the evening support HFC’s tireless efforts to fight child abuse in the New York metropolitan area.

About Help For Children

Help For Children (HFC), is a global foundation founded in 1998 and is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse through the support of the Alternative Investment community. As one of the industry’s leading charities, Help For Children raises much-needed funds to combat child abuse in 10 locations across the globe and has granted out $57 million since inception. Funds raised in each HFC location are granted out locally within that community. HFC has a local impact with a global footprint. For more information, visit www.hfc.org.

Lynn Fisher, Help For Children, [email protected]

Mitch Ackles, Hedge Fund PR, [email protected]