The Good Flour Corp. Engages Hive Naturals to Expand Product Sales

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2022) – The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) (“GFCO“) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hive Naturals to assist with in store merchandising and sales of its line of superfood packed alt-wheat flours in Canada. Hive Naturals is a boutique agency that specializes in launching specialty food & beverage products on the shelves of prominent retailers in Canada. Hive Naturals strives to get prominent shelf presence and their team provides in store education which is vital for success.

GFCO’s newly rebranded products can now be found on the shelves of the following lower mainland BC retailers: Gourmet Warehouse, Nature’s Pickings, Well Seasoned and Fish Counter. GFCO’s products are now available on shelf, and in the coming weeks the company will be announcing more well-known outlets to already growing list. GFCO has a comprehensive list of existing food service clients that include Earls, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Virtuous Pie and Panago Pizza.

“In-Store merchandising of any consumer product is a critical component of a robust, and successful retail strategy. A brand’s shelf visibility has never been more important due to the highly competitive landscape of the healthier for you sector that our product line competes in. With its track record of success, Hive Naturals is the ideal partner to help GFCO expand its retail presence,” stated Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO.

“We love the fact that their products are locally made in BC, created by chefs and focused on natural ingredients, free from allergens, additives and gluten. We are thrilled to see the reaction of retailers to these amazing products and looking forward to seeing the product on shelves very soon,” stated Amanda Kenny, Founder and Chief Merchandiser.

About Hive Naturals

Hive Naturals is Canada’s first & only merchandising agency specifically focused on servicing food & beverage brands in the natural product industry. Their team conducts hundreds of store visits per month and are the feet on the street for natural product brands in both natural/specialty & conventional stores.

For additional information on Hive Naturals please refer to www.HiveNaturals.ca.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO’s mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124554