The Nuvias Group Appointed Sole Distribution Partner for Armis across UK and DACH

Nuvias partners gain access to the entire Armis portfolio, addressing the considerable asset visibility market opportunity in Western Europe.

Woking, UK – 16th May 2022 – Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform, has selected the Nuvias Group as its distributor partner for the UK and DACH markets, moving from a direct to a two-tier distribution model, to boost its growth in Europe.

Armis, a fast-growing company, named ‘New Wave Leader’ by Forrester in 2020 and recipient of multiple industry accolades, including CRN’s Emerging Vendor of the Year 2021, complements the Nuvias portfolio by providing innovative, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for complete asset visibility.

Asset visibility and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity are particularly relevant in both the UK and DACH, where the manufacturing sector represents an important part of the overall market and the adoption of hybrid cloud and edge computing requires a new approach to securing fast expanding networks.

OT represents a considerable growth opportunity, particularly in the public sector, led by utilities, healthcare and transport, as notable segments undergoing digital transformation.

“We are excited about our next growth phase in the European market,” Jamie Andrews, Sr. Director, EMEA Partners at Armis said. “Nuvias is the ideal partner to provide us with the market intelligence and reach as well as the technology expertise to make this a success”.

Lee Driscoll, MD UK&I at the Nuvias Group, said: “Armis is an innovative company with an outstanding OT solution portfolio, therefore we are delighted to have exclusive distribution rights to its complete range. We have a comprehensive acceleration programme with tools and platforms to intercept and support the considerable growth opportunity, further strengthening our OT offering to our channel partners, who gain a solid platform that addresses the needs of their customer base.”

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, Cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS) and 5G. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Visit www.armis.com.

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

