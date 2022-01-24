The3rdBevCo Announces Their Qualification of a Regulation A+ Public Stock Offering

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noted beverage, supplement, and finance exec, and The3rdBevCo CEO Peter Scalise today announced that The3rdBevCo has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a $50 million exempt public stock offering using the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework. Interested investors can go to https://the3rdbevcoipo.com/ for info and to begin the investment process.

While many beverage brands are publicly traded, this is the first listing for a company developing unique functional beverages outside the energy drink space. A Regulation A+ offering allows for retail investors to invest in pre-public and private companies. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and distribution of a number of The3rdBevCo’s functional product lines.

There is a major shift happening in the beverage industry. The largest demographic of consumers, GenZ and Millennials, are moving away from sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages to healthier, guilt-free options. In fact, alcoholic-free drinks have become one of the hottest new megatrends to come along in years. The New York Times recently shared a study that estimated the size of the non-alcoholic beverage market would explode to $1.6 trillion by 2026! The3rdBevCo has created four first of their kind, non-alcoholic and functional beverages for the health-conscious sipper. Savvy investors now have the opportunity to get in on this emerging mega trend.

As The3rdBevCo CMO Cecil Robles notes, “Imagine owning a piece of Red Bull when they first launched. Now imagine owning a piece of the next giant beverage trend. Well today we are excited to be able to allow any investor the opportunity to invest in a company and industry-savvy team that is trail blazing in this market sector once again. We are poised to disrupt the non-alcoholic beverage space with innovative drinks and formulations. For early-stage investors looking to ride this multi-billion-dollar wave, The3rdBevCo is a unique investment opportunity that has potential to deliver handsome financial returns.”

Robles explains the announcement in video form on Benzinga’s LinkedIn here.

About The3rdBevCo:

We’re a team of disruptors and innovators bringing our combined years of market expertise to the everyday decisions we make for our brands. Our mission is to be a different kind of beverage company by bringing healthy and first of their kind alternatives to the market. Together we’re positioned to disrupt a mega industry, take market share, and create a big win for investors. Connect with The3rdBevCo at https://the3rdbevcoipo.com.

Legend: AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1819117/000121390022008180/ea155575-1apos_the3rdbev.htm. YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information set forth in this presentation, together with any supplements and any other information that may be furnished to prospective investors by the Company in connection therewith, contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements related to activities, events or developments that The3rdBevCo expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, statements related to the Company’s business strategy objectives and goals, and management’s assessment of future plans and operations which are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections ,assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “anticipate”, ‘believe”, expect”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “plans”, “planned”, “forecasts”, “goals” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided, and forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

