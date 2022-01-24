ThoughtSpot Expands the Modern Analytics Cloud to Help Companies Dominate the Decade of Data

New capabilities empower customers to use insights to drive actions, take advantage of any kind of visualization, and embed Live Analytics seamlessly into products and services to get the most value from the entire Modern Data Stack

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced a significant update to the organization’s platform during their annual customer conference Beyond 2022 to help organizations around the world dominate the decade of data. These new capabilities include ThoughtSpot Sync, CodeSpot, Bring Your Own Charts, new Liveboard capabilities, and multiple new SpotApps.





ThoughtSpot also announced the launch of new editions, including Team Edition, Pro Edition, and a special offer for startups, education institutions, and nonprofits, making it possible for individuals, small teams, and growth companies to take advantage of the Modern Analytics Cloud.

The dawning of the decade of data

The proliferation of cloud, mobile, and new data sources over the last ten years set the stage for transformational change for every business and sector in society. Now, the rise of new technologies like AI, web3, and 5G are taking this transformation further than ever before, creating a generational shift in power in the market, within organizations, and between consumers and brands. At the core of these shifts in power is data.

As these power shifts fundamentally reimagine the world around us, they’re creating new opportunities for businesses bold enough to reimagine themselves in kind. The new ThoughtSpot capabilities give companies a new experience layer that makes it possible to put innovation from across the modern data stack in the hands of every employee to maximize the value of all these different tools. Armed with these new functionalities, customers can confidently accelerate analytics initiatives and adopt the new rules of data as they seek to dominate the decade of data.

A deeper look

Each of the new elements launched for the Modern Analytics Cloud enables organizations, whether startups or established enterprises, to connect, build, launch, and scale the power of data in their organizations.

Connect

With multiple new integrations and expanded relationships, connecting ThoughtSpot to any data source or data platform has never been simpler. This includes:

Support for Amazon Redshift Serverless means customers can leverage the Modern Analytics Cloud to run and scale analytics on Amazon Web Services without having to provision and manage data warehouse clusters.

means customers can leverage the Modern Analytics Cloud to run and scale analytics on Amazon Web Services without having to provision and manage data warehouse clusters. Snowflake Data Marketplace, including the new Snowflake Data Explorer app, gives customers the ability to create insights from third party data in the Snowflake Data Marketplace. This makes it possible to rapidly prototype insights with new data sources for leading indicators.

including the new Snowflake Data Explorer app, gives customers the ability to create insights from third party data in the Snowflake Data Marketplace. This makes it possible to rapidly prototype insights with new data sources for leading indicators. Databricks Partner connect gives Databricks customers the ability to launch a ThoughtSpot free trial in seconds from the Databricks console.

gives Databricks customers the ability to launch a ThoughtSpot free trial in seconds from the Databricks console. Support for new architectures with connectors for both Dremio and Starburst Galaxy gives customers the ability to leverage Live Analytics and accelerate value from different architectures, including data mesh and the data lake.

Build. Organizations can build products, apps, and services faster than ever with ThoughtSpot.

CodeSpot is a searchable repository of open-source ThoughtSpot blocks and code samples for developers to accelerate embedding analytics and app development with ThoughtSpot Everywhere. CodeSpot includes reusable, best practice examples of the most common development tasks, such as custom actions, visualization, API and tooling, formulas, and more.

is a searchable repository of open-source ThoughtSpot blocks and code samples for developers to accelerate embedding analytics and app development with ThoughtSpot Everywhere. CodeSpot includes reusable, best practice examples of the most common development tasks, such as custom actions, visualization, API and tooling, formulas, and more. ELT Live Analytics templates are readily available custom ELT jobs built to work with SpotApps and Matillion. Any Matillion customer can launch a new use case in a matter of minutes simply by accessing the Matillion job from CodeSpot and mapping the transaction system to your cloud data platform.

templates are readily available custom ELT jobs built to work with SpotApps and Matillion. Any Matillion customer can launch a new use case in a matter of minutes simply by accessing the Matillion job from CodeSpot and mapping the transaction system to your cloud data platform. New third party data blocks leverage TML (ThoughtSpot Modeling Language) to empower customers to use external data to enrich their own proprietary data for more nuanced, meaningful insights. Data providers include Ibotta, Safegraph, Windfall, and FactSet.

Launch. Data professionals and analytics engineers are facing increasing demands from businesses to get use cases from development to production quickly. New features from ThoughtSpot arm these professionals with the capabilities they need to do so at scale. These include:

Integration with dbt , now generally available, empowers analytics engineers to translate dbt models to TML (ThoughtSpot Modeling Language). With dbt, data teams can more effectively collaborate on modeling data in the cloud data platform, then make those data models immediately consumable with ThoughtSpot.

, now generally available, empowers analytics engineers to translate dbt models to TML (ThoughtSpot Modeling Language). With dbt, data teams can more effectively collaborate on modeling data in the cloud data platform, then make those data models immediately consumable with ThoughtSpot. New SpotApps make getting up and running with use case templates for critical use cases simple, dramatically accelerating time to value for customers. These new SpotApps include different templates for transaction systems like ServiceNow, Snowflake, HubSpot, Okta, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Jira, Redshift, and Databricks.

Scale. The transformative value of data can only be realized when it’s possible to scale these initiatives to every corner of the business quickly and efficiently. To make this achievable, ThoughtSpot has introduced new capabilities, such as:

ThoughtSpot Sync , which enables companies to operationalize insights by using them to automatically trigger actions in other applications and services through APIs.

, which enables companies to operationalize insights by using them to automatically trigger actions in other applications and services through APIs. Bring Your Own Charts gives users freedom to engage and see their insights in entirely new ways with the best possible chart, graph, or visualization. With Bring Your Own Charts, customers can bring any visualization from other javascript or d3 libraries directly into ThoughtSpot’s interactive, Live Analytics experience.

gives users freedom to engage and see their insights in entirely new ways with the best possible chart, graph, or visualization. With Bring Your Own Charts, customers can bring any visualization from other javascript or d3 libraries directly into ThoughtSpot’s interactive, Live Analytics experience. Monitor, now generally available, scales analytics further by eliminating the need to even log into an analytics platform. Instead, users get automated insights that alert them to changes as they happen. Users can simply create KPIs, then the system continuously scans for changes, outliers, and anomalies. When detected, it goes further, initiating an automated change analysis to uncover the key drivers of the change then pushes all these insights to a user.

“The more we talk to customers, the more it’s clear they need an entirely new experience layer for analytics if they want to realize the potential of the modern data stack. The tools built for desktops that deliver static visualizations simply won’t cut it in the decade of data,” said Ajeet Singh, cofounder & Executive Chairman, ThoughtSpot. “With today’s new capabilities, we’re answering the call of customers. Whether they’re looking to bring insights to everyone in their organization, build products and apps with Live Analytics, or launch new use cases, we’re ready to help them make that possible with the Modern Analytics Cloud.”

“Data is a vital element of our education products and services. With ThoughtSpot, we’re able to deliver fundamentally new ways to obtain valuable data and share insights that can lead to better student outcomes,” said Patrick Deshler, SVP Technology, Survey & Document Solutions, Data Recognition Corporation. “This ability to incorporate agility directly into our product is critical to driving a differentiated experience for our customers.”

See the power of the Modern Analytics Cloud for yourself and start a 30 day free trial today.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Modern Analytics Cloud company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search and AI to find data insights and tap into the most cutting edge innovations the cloud data ecosystem has to offer. Companies can put the power of their modern data stack in the hands of every employee, extend the value of their data to partners and customers, and automate entire business processes. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data regardless of their cloud data platform, making it easy to achieve granular, actionable insights through Live Analytics. Customers can take advantage of ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision making for every employee. With ThoughtSpot’s developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also bring the Modern Analytics Cloud to their products and services, engaging users and keep them coming back for more. Organizations like Walmart, BT, T-Mobile, Snowflake, HubSpot, Exxon, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Workato, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. See for yourself and try ThoughtSpot today.

Contacts

Lindsay Noonan



[email protected]