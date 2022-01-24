Tivic Health CEO Jennifer Ernst to Speak at Fortune Brainstorm Health

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), is an invited speaker at FORTUNE Brainstorm Health and will participate on the panel Driving Digital Health: Where Wearables Are Headed Next. The session will take place on May 11 and panelists will include Robert Ford, chairman and CEO, Abbott and Adrian Aoun, founder and CEO, Forward. Phil Wahba, senior writer, FORTUNE will moderate.

FORTUNE Brainstorm Health will take place May 10-11, 2022, in Los Angeles and brings together forward-thinking and insightful leaders in health care, technology, and business to leverage the rapid growth across these sectors and explore ways to drive meaningful change worldwide. The program will look at how new technologies, worldwide collaboration, evolving therapeutics and big data drive better health outcomes and business value.

Ernst was recently named to the Inc 100 Female Founders, Healthcare Technology Report’s 25 Women Leaders in Consumer Healthcare and was one of 10 featured leaders in The Leadership Challenge, authored by James Kouzes and Barry Posner.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Additional information concerning Tivic Health and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the company operating results, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tivic Health



Cheryl Delgreco



[email protected]

617-429-6749

Investor Relations:



[email protected]