Tivic Health to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 16th Via Conference Call and Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 via conference call and webcast, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

Teleconference Details:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 535202

Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2865/45466

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Contacts

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Tivic Health

Cheryl Delgreco

[email protected]
617-723-4004

Related Stories

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

BioCardia to Host Q1 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SCYNEXIS to Present New Data of Ibrexafungerp for Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from Ongoing Phase 3 FURI Study at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

Dyve Biosciences to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May

TRACON to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 11, 2022

You may have missed

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

BioCardia to Host Q1 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SCYNEXIS to Present New Data of Ibrexafungerp for Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from Ongoing Phase 3 FURI Study at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

Dyve Biosciences to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May

error: Content is protected !!