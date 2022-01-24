Tricentis Virtual Summit Returns with Extensive Agenda and Stellar Speakers

Taking place May 24, 25 and June 7, this year’s event focuses on delivering innovation with confidence

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced the lineup for the Tricentis Virtual Summit 2022, taking place on May 24 – 25 and June 7. The event brings together the top players in the industry to discuss the latest and greatest in software testing, innovation and delivery. The conference is fully online and free to attend, with a variety of speakers and topics to choose from.

The Tricentis Virtual Summit will be broadcast in different regions around the globe, starting with North and South America on May 24, Europe, Middle East and Africa on May 25 and Asia-Pacific regions on June 7. The agenda is filled with over 20 on demand sessions with guest speakers from organizations such as Dell, DeployHub, Inc., Fiserv, Guardian Life Insurance Company, TTC, Techstrong Group and more.

The event kicks off with a live keynote address from Tricentis executives and/or customer panels. Following the keynotes, the remainder of the day gives attendees the option to choose which on demand sessions to join, for a fully customized agenda. Speakers will cover topics around the future of cloud-native security, TestOps, AI revolutionizing testing, DevOps, performance testing, continuous testing, SaaS, cloud and testing leadership.

“We’re excited to host another Tricentis Virtual Summit,” said Darren Beck, CMO of Tricentis. “With an agenda packed with top leaders from across the industry, our Virtual Summit goal is to share knowledge and tools to enable attendees to better deliver innovation with confidence.”

To view the complete list of speakers and sessions, and to register for the free event, please visit: https://virtualsummit.tricentis.com/

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 2,100 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

