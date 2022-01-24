Trust Stamp Signs MOU with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play

Trust Stamp’s Quantum Foundation joins Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play Switzerland as founding members of the Malta Acceleration Program

Atlanta, GA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, announces that it has entered into an agreement under The Quantum Foundation with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play Switzerland GmbH to establish the Malta Acceleration Program (the “Program”) with the objective of strengthening the innovation platform and startup ecosystem in Malta.

As a non-profit purpose foundation established by Trust Stamp Malta Limited for the public benefit, The Quantum Foundation will incorporate Quantum Education Limited as a fully-owned subsidiary in the Republic of Malta, reflecting the Company’s ongoing commitment to driving global inclusion as the new entities aim to promote access to education and technology resources.

“Trust Stamp has established the Quantum Foundation to support the development of early-stage, leading–edge technology companies in Malta, as we believe that a strong innovation ecosystem is important not just for our own company but also for the entire economy.

The programmatic focus on data reflects our commitment to innovations in data privacy and security, and we look forward to supporting and collaborating with other innovators in the field,” comments Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner.

Trust Stamp maintains a strong relationship with all Program founders, having first established its R&D hub in Malta in 2020 with a $1.15M award from the Republic of Malta, which today employs 40 team members. The Company previously participated in the 2018 Plug and Play FinTech program, where it received the People’s Choice award, and later that year received the top recognition among participants in the Plug and Play Abu Dhabi Global Market Fintech program’s first cohort.

Genner continued, “Trust Stamp benefited tremendously from our participation in two Plug and Play programs, and we are confident that many companies established in or considering relocating to Malta can do likewise.”

Enquiries

Trust Stamp Email: [email protected]

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor) Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Barry Murphy

Investor Relations Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Crescendo Communications Email: [email protected]

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.