Trust Stamp signs MoU with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences

Kigali, Rwanda, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Kigali, Rwanda (“AIMS”), underlining a mutual desire for institutional cooperation with a focus on education and research aimed to further equity and inclusion for individuals of all races and ethnologies through advancements in biometrics and identity authentication.

AIMS is Africa’s first and largest network of Centres of Excellence for innovative post-graduate training in mathematical sciences, with locations across five countries. The organization promotes increased collaboration between the public and private sector to prioritize STEM education in Africa as it leads the continent’s socio-economic transformation through innovative scientific training, technological advancement, and public engagement.

The MoU highlights a shared motivation to further research in identifying and addressing systemic inequities resulting from race and ethnicity-based discrepancies in the performance of biometric systems. Trust Stamp and AIMS will partner in developing and implementing courses to extend graduate studies programs focused on big data analytics and biometrics, sharing academic research, and jointly exploring national and international funding opportunities to support cooperative agreements.

Raman Narayanswamy, Chief Innovation Officer of Trust Stamp, comments, “This institutional cooperation between Trust Stamp and AIMS marks an important milestone in our long-standing commitment to universal financial inclusion. Empirical evidence shows an ongoing need in the biometrics industry for research and investment into machine learning algorithms with a focus on demographically diverse populations. Addressing this multifaceted issue is critical to the development of a robust digital infrastructure in Africa while posing wide-reaching implications for equity and inclusion around the world.

Trust Stamp looks forward to working with AIMS to further identify and mitigate biases in artificial intelligence models that affect accuracy and performance of biometric technologies across different demographic groups as we continue innovating and delivering accurate, user-centric, and responsible identity solutions that address global needs.”

Trust Stamp established its Rwandan subsidiary in 2021, which currently employs 16 people out of its Kigali office. The Company is actively hiring to double the team as it works to expand strategic partnerships and research initiatives.

