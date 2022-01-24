Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Webby Award Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Webby Award for their microdocumentary, ‘The Platelet Problem,’ placing in the top 10 Best Public Service & Activism Videos

EDINA, Minn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trusting Heart Blood Center (THBC) announced today that “The Platelet Problem – A Micro Documentary of Families Who Need Platelets,” has been selected as an Official Honoree and placed in the top ten for best Public Service & Activism Videos in the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

The Webby Awards, hailed as the “internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, are the leading international awards honoring excellence on the internet and one of the internet’s most respected symbols of success. This year’s 26th Annual Webby Awards received about 13,500 entries from nearly all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide.

Every day, hospitals in the U.S. require an average of 7,000 platelet doses, and with ongoing and worsening national blood and platelet shortages, a significant number of these institutions struggle to meet this demand. “The Platelet Problem” follows the emotional and heartbreaking journey faced by American families who are directly impacted by the national platelet shortage. Affecting hospitals across the country, the platelet shortage often causes postponement of vital treatments and surgeries, which places the lives of patients with life-threatening conditions who rely on these donations in jeopardy.

“We are beyond honored and proud that our micro documentary on the national platelet shortage was selected as an Official Honoree as part of this year’s Webby Awards,” said Roberto Avey, Director of Growth Marketing for Secure Transfusion Services which is the parent company of THBC. “This critically important film was developed to shed light on the urgent need for essential platelet donations in our communities, and to help build a new generation of reliable, impassioned donors. We hope that ‘The Platelet Problem’ helps increase awareness around this cause and inspires heroes in American communities to become platelet donors to help us combat the platelet shortage plaguing our nation’s hospitals.”

The Webby Awards

Established in 1996, The Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members who are comprised of leading internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities, as well as Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees, and other internet professionals.

Trusting Heart Blood Center

Do Good. Get Paid. Save Lives.

Hospitals desperately need platelets as part of life saving treatments given to seriously ill patients. On average, we need 7,000 platelet doses each day to meet the nation’s need. Trusting Heart Blood Center is committed to working with hospitals to help ensure a readily available supply.

Our donors give back to the community, and we believe in giving back to them.

