Truyo and Egnyte Introduce CMMC 2.0 Compliance Solution for DoD Suppliers

The solution helps suppliers eliminate the complexities associated with achieving the certification needed to continue work with the Department of Defense

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—Truyo, the leader in truly automated consent and data privacy rights management, and Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced the release of their CMMC 2.0 Compliance Solution. This tool is intended to help the hundreds of thousands of contract and sub-contract organizations that provide services directly and indirectly to the Department of Defense (DoD) to simplify the process of becoming audit ready. The solution, which aligns to NIST standards, allows those in the DoD supply chain to perform Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) self-attestation and audit preparedness as required by the revised CMMC 2.0 model.

The CMMC is part of the DoD’s effort to secure its supply chain and protect its Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors from cybersecurity threats. The first version of the CMMC was introduced in January 2020 and required all contractors to undergo assessment by a third party. Now, under the updated CMMC 2.0, which was released in November 2021, more organizations have the option to perform self-assessments. While the number of security tiers to be achieved reduced from five to three, it’s also put a heightened priority and urgency on suppliers to become certified to continue work with the DoD.

“The changes in the CMMC 2.0 is great news for the more than 300,000 individuals and organizations that provide services to the DoD as many will now be able to self-assess instead of waiting for a formal audit by a third party,” said Dan Clarke, president of Truyo. “But this also means it’s putting the onus on suppliers to ensure they are audit ready, a process layered with complexity. It also raises the stakes in many ways as it could mean the DoD has recourse to pursue companies that misrepresent their compliance. We created the CMMC 2.0 Compliance Solution to eliminate that complexity and ambiguity.”

The CMMC 2.0 Compliance Solution provides Truyo’s standardized framework assessment to support CMMC 2.0 self-attestation as well as a preparedness audit as required by the updated model. The solution also integrates with Egnyte’s government-focused secure file storage platform to help organizations identify and avoid cybersecurity risks before they become an issue. The solution also provides predictive, pre-populated fields and questions to streamline the process, and saves information making it easy to renew.

“In addition to opening eligibility for more DoD RFPs, adhering to CMMC compliance does provide benefits to organizations from a security perspective,” said Jeff Sizemore, Chief Governance Officer at Egnyte. “It provides the framework to maintain effective cybersecurity programs and address potential cybersecurity risks many may not know even exist within their organization. But going through the process without a purpose-built solution and structure to follow may not reveal what those risks are.”

To learn more about the Truyo + Egnyte CMMC 2.0 Compliance Solution, visit https://www.egnyte.com/product-tour/cmmc-compliance.

About Truyo



Truyo, an IntraEdge company, powered by Intel®, offers customers true consent and data privacy rights management automation. Specializing in privacy UX, Truyo has a nuanced understanding and a depth of experience in the operational delivery of privacy rights management creating better privacy rights and consent management experiences for users and companies. Through its Truyo Privacy Platform and Health-Check Management Solutions, Truyo enables global organizations to manage complex compliance requirements, minimize risk and deliver fast ROI. For more information, visit truyo.com.

About Egnyte



Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

