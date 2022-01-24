TSBA Cohort Participants Raises USD$40 Million Through the Collaboration with Indonesian Crypto Asset Exchange, Tokocrypto and BRI Ventures

Tokocrypto Sembrani Blockchain Accelerator initiative brings Indonesian blockchain projects into the global spotlight

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2022) – Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s no. 1, most trusted crypto asset digital exchange, has partnered with the country’s leading government-owned bank’s corporate venture capital firm, BRI Ventures, for an initiative known as Tokocrypto Sembrani Blockchain Accelerator (TSBA) powered by TokoLabs. Through its cutting edge accelerator program, the collaboration has helped emerging blockchain projects and startups scale up with the support of technology, community networks, and also allow them to gain access to funding opportunities.

TSBA has incubated projects and elevated them across 4 primary pillars – branding and marketing, investment strategies, investment landscape tactics and access to fundraising opportunities. The central nexus of TSBA, which connects the 4 pillars of the accelerator program, is the networking and mentoring support of mentors from the local blockchain scene such as Nicko Widjaja (Chief Executive Officer of BRI Ventures), Pang Xue Kai (Chief Executive Officer of Tokocrypto), Teguh Kurniawan Harmanda (Chief Operating Officer of Tokocrypto), Lai Chung Ying (Chief Strategy Officer of Tokocrypto) and Nanda Ivens (Chief Marketing Officer of Tokocrypto) as well as mentors from the global blockchain scene.

Commenting on the program, one of the cohort participants, Javier Tan, CEO of Creo Engine says, “The TSBA program has tremendously helped our project. We’ve known and worked with many great partners internally and externally since the start of this program. We truly hope that the TSBA program continues to champion local blockchain projects and support start-ups in the long run.”

Participants and startups were provided with the necessary tools on fundraising, team culture, blockchain development, listing advisory and tokenomics to develop the skills required to make a mark within the blockchain industry. Participants onboarded into this program include VC Gamers, nanobyte, Avarik Saga, Creo Engine, Eizper Chain, Duckie Land, Play Fix, Play it Forward DAO, Mythic Protocol, getKupon, Avarta and Survein.

“The startups that were selected are a reflection of the flourishing blockchain ecosystem in Indonesia, and this is just the beginning. Two years ago, the term blockchain seemed foreign, but today it is a digital powerhouse that comes in the form of NFTs, decentralised finance, and even GameFi. At Tokocrypto, we are proud to be disrupting this industry,” says Pang Xue Kai, Chief Executive Officer, Tokocrypto.

Since the launch of the program, Tokocrypto has connected the participants with global mentors such as Tamar Menteshashvili from Solana Labs and Nicole Zhang for Binance Labs. Investors listed previously were invited to the program’s Demo Day which took place on April 11th 2022, where participants demonstrated the progress and achievements that have been made to date.

Nicko Widjaja, CEO of BRI Ventures, expresses his enthusiasm on the accelerator program with Tokocrypto, “We see blockchain as an integral part of the future of the internet, which will be the driving force of the digital economy. We hope that in the future there will be more use cases developed in various sectors using blockchain technology.”

The accelerator programme is part of the multi-dimensional TokoVerse by Tokocrypto, that has been created to bolster blockchain technology adoption in Indonesia and beyond. Together with TokoLabs, Tokoverse has developed Asia’s first crypto hub, T-hub, Indonesia’s first and largest NFT marketplace, TokoMall, and an educational mobile app, Kriptoversity, to name a few. For more information about TSBA, you can go to tsba.tokolabs.io or alternatively, you can drop us an email at [email protected].

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto is Indonesia’s no. 1 most trusted crypto assets digital exchange. It is the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the Trade and Futures Exchange Ministry (BAPPEBTI). Established in late 2017, Tokocrypto recently joined hands with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to upgrade our platform to Tokocrypto v2.0 with the latest technology and security. This will allow our users to create their own alternative finance in an efficient, transparent and scalable manner with industry-grade security and liquidity. Tokocrypto is also a hub for education and news on blockchain technology through close collaboration with Southeast Asian blockchain communities, universities, the public, and the Indonesian government.

About BRI Ventures

BRI Ventures is the Corporate Venture Capital of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), which is Indonesia’s leading government owned bank founded in 1895. Backed by Bank BRI’s network and experience in the financial sector, BRI Ventures aims to support entrepreneurs in accelerating Indonesia’s economic growth. To date, BRI Ventures has made many notable investments to startups that have grown to become Indonesia’s leading unicorns, such as Xendit and Bukalapak.

