TuneIn Hires Operational Finance Leader Tom Fuelling as Chief Financial Officer

Former Hulu executive joins with a goal of continuing to drive forward an uptick in global growth for the company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced today that Tom Fuelling has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of experience working for media and technology companies including leading players in video streaming and music, Fuelling will be a strong addition to the already robust executive team.





“Tom is an incredible addition to our growing leadership team. His experience scaling global media businesses that consumers love is unparalleled,” said Richard Stern, CEO, TuneIn. “Working in a competitive landscape, TuneIn has emerged as a leader in live audio streaming and we look forward to working with Tom as he’ll help us sustain and maintain our growth both domestically and abroad.”

Prior to joining TuneIn, Fuelling served as CFO for Hulu, OpenX, ARTISTdirect and most recently, Spokeo, Inc., among others. During his six years at Hulu where he was the 12th employee, the company saw large growth in its advertising-supported business. Fuelling was involved in the launch of Hulu Plus, the company’s subscription product which he helped to scale to more than 5 million subscribers during his tenure. At Hulu, OpenX and Spokeo, Fuelling was responsible for hiring and developing the accounting and finance teams, implementing financial planning and reporting processes and developing weekly and monthly operational metrics dashboards to provide actionable insights to improve the businesses.

Fuelling began listening to TuneIn more than five years ago and closely follows the digital media space. He is a big consumer of audio content and is looking forward to combining a personal interest with his professional work.

“I am hoping to support the company’s current momentum and work with the team to grow our customer base,” said Fuelling. “I enjoy working at companies that are in a building mode and looking to scale, and I have always been attracted to businesses like TuneIn that are innovating on behalf of the consumer. With a professional background in the music and video spaces, moving to audio seems natural to me.”

