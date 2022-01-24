Turnium and Quantum Internet Solutions Support the Ukrainian Safe Haven Project on Vancouver Island

The Ukrainian Safe Haven Project on Vancouver Island is set to provide refuge for up to 100 Ukrainians forced to flee from the ongoing conflict. The combined donations from Quantum and Turnium will ensure those staying at the Safe Haven will benefit from the comprehensive technology package required to keep them connected with their loved ones.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2022) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) and Quantum Internet Solutions are pleased to announce their joint support of the Ukrainian Safe Haven Project. Situated at the former Grouse Nest Resort in Sooke, BC, the Ukrainian Safe Haven is set to provide refuge for up to 100 Ukrainians forced to flee from the ongoing conflict in Donbas, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other affected cities within the country.

Turnium and Quantum are donating a complete technology package to the nonprofit that will keep residents of the Ukrainian Safe Haven connected to vital news with internet, video, and voice calling services. Quantum is donating all hardware, installation, and 24/7 support while Turnium is donating the company’s software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology.

“I am very pleased to provide community support on a project that means so much to me while helping our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who have escaped the atrocities of their war-torn country stay up to date with the daily news and events about friends and family,” said Nathan Demchuk, CTO of Quantum Internet Solutions.

The combined donations from Quantum and Turnium will ensure those staying at the Safe Haven will receive fast and reliable internet service to keep them connected to critical information and their loved ones.

“This is an important donation and effort by the Ukrainian Safe Haven,” said Johan Arnet, CEO of Turnium. “Providing our SD-WAN technology through Quantum, our partner, ensures this site will have the bandwidth, uptime, and quality of service that is required to keep people staying at the Safe Haven in touch with their families, friends, and events in Ukraine.”

Owned by Brian and Sharon Holowaychuk, the Grouse Nest Resort was originally intended to become a community-oriented facility for charity events, festivals, and art. That all changed following the ongoing destruction in Ukraine. Now repurposed for the benefit of a nonprofit organization started by the Holowaychuk’s called the Ukrainian Safe Haven, the resort is being donated as a refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

To learn more about the Ukrainian Safe Haven please visit the non-profit’s website here.

About Quantum Internet Solutions

Quantum Internet Solutions is family-owned and operated. Nathan Demchuk and Donna Osland founded Quantum Internet Solutions in 2018 in Leduc, AB after working in remote locations where the internet service left much to be desired. In 2020 Nathan and Donna opened their Nanaimo, BC office and their son took over serving Quantum’s Alberta customers. Based on their belief that everyone has the right to quality connectivity, Quantum has a reputation for putting the customer first and for providing excellent customer service.

Quantum Internet Solutions specializes in bringing faster speeds to any home or business, and engineering innovative solutions for remote communities and workplaces. Quantum’s business and consumer services deliver up to 1000Mbps of reliable, high-speed internet, and enable customers to experience quality education, entertainment, voice, video, remote monitoring, security and surveillance solutions. For more information, contact [email protected] or follow us on Twitter @quantumiptv.

About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact [email protected], visit us at www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

