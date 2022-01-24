University of Phoenix Honors Faculty With Phoenix500 Awards During Faculty Appreciation Week

Award honors top 500 faculty as selected by students and faculty colleagues

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Phoenix announced during Faculty Appreciation Week, May 2 – 6, the results of its annual Phoenix500 faculty awards, identifying the top 500 faculty for the year. The annual Phoenix500 Award is part of the Faculty Rewards & Recognition Program at the University of Phoenix.

“The Phoenix500 is designed to recognize faculty from across our programs who clearly stand out for the ways they go above and beyond in engaging and supporting our students and fostering their learning,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. “Many of our 2022 winners have earned the award previously, which shows their continuing commitment to providing an excellent learning experience for their students.”

The Phoenix500 honors the contributions of faculty across the university’s seven colleges: College of Business and Information Technology; College of Doctoral Studies; College of Education; College of General Studies; College of Health Professions; College of Nursing; and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

“My students demonstrate diligence to their education and career pursuits, inspiring me to devote my time, expertise, and effort to providing a meaningful learning experience for them,” states Charity Jennings, Ed.D., faculty member teaching in the College of Education and College of Business and Information Technology at University of Phoenix, and 2022 Phoenix500 recipient. “Being recognized among the Phoenix500 validates my contributions and motivates me to continuously improve my teaching and student support.”

Faculty receiving the award must meet minimum eligibility requirements including being active and in good standing as a faculty member, earning ‘Meets Expectations’ on all elements of their most recent Faculty Performance Evaluation (FPE), and facilitating four or more courses in the last 12 months as the primary instructor. Faculty award recipients also receive a cash award to reflect the appreciation for their outstanding work.

Learn more here about teaching opportunities at University of Phoenix.

