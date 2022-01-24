Upstart Announces Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can now expand access to credit, deepen customer relationships, and improve customer service

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange. Aimed to bring AI-enabled lending to the financial services industry, this integration can help financial institutions modernize lending, stay competitive, and provide better customer service to clients.

With Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, bank and credit union personnel can initiate an AI-enabled digital lending experience for customers across any interaction–whether in person with a banker at a local branch, on the phone with a call center agent, or from a scan of a QR code–directly from Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce allows Upstart-powered banks and credit unions to bridge the worlds of traditional brick-and-mortar banking and digital AI-enabled lending, simplifying the process for creditworthy borrowers to obtain loans from anywhere, via any channel, and at any time. By incorporating and pre-filling information a bank or credit union already has about its customer, the all-digital online application process delivers a better, streamlined and personalized lending experience.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange.

Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce

By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates while simultaneously delivering the digital-first lending experience their customers demand. To learn more about Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, watch this video.

Comments on the News

“With Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, financial institutions have access to a better, 360-degree view of the customer. Banks and credit unions are able to see and serve customers like never before,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “This integration with Financial Services Cloud enables financial institutions to deliver the most modern personal lending experience anywhere, regardless of their size or geography.”

“Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate digital transformation and AI-powered lending for financial institutions,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect banks and credit unions with the right apps and experts for their business needs to serve modern consumer needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

Contacts

Mike Nelson



Upstart



[email protected]

(650) 204-1000